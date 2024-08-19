 Skip to main content

Google rolling out new Pixel ‘Sound Matters’ ringtones and alarms

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 19 2024 - 10:23 am PT
5 Comments

With the Pixel 9 series, Google introduced a new collection of ringtones and alarm sounds called “Sound Matters” that’s now rolling out to previous devices.

Sound Matters features “beautiful and diverse sounds of birdsong,” which indicates a healthy ecosystem. This audio comes from the “dawn chorus of birds found in remote and wild areas of Botswana and Zimbabwe” in late 2023 “to coincide with Southern Africa’s rainy season.” Google worked with an award-winning wildlife sound recordist.

“We didn’t want this to be just another nature sound collection. We sought out sounds that are deeply meaningful and reflective of our natural world, in both a positive and thought-provoking way. Sounds that are different to what most people hear every day, whether living in urban areas or less nature-rich ecosystems.

Google

On your Pixel device, go to Settings > Sound & vibration to find six ringtones and alarm sounds in the new Sound Matters collection

  • Limpopo Savannah at Dawn
  • Botswana Bushveld at Dawn
  • Zimbabwe Savannah at Dawn
  • Limpopo River at Dawn
  • Limpopo Riverbed at Dawn
  • Zimbabwe Hills at Dawn

There are also four notification sounds:

  • Meyer’s Parrot at Dawn
  • Limpopo Riverbed at Dawn
  • Crested Francolin at Dawn
  • African Fish Eagle at Dawn

For everyone else, Google has uploaded a 1-hour recording with nice landscapes from this Pixel Sound Matters Dawn Chorus sound collection. It will also be available in the Fitbit app. Google cites research showing how the “sounds and songs of birds can significantly benefit our mental and emotional wellbeing” by reducing stress and anxiety, as well as improving mood.

Version 3.1 (642123347) of Google’s Sounds app is rolling out now via the Play Store to the Pixel 4 and later. It follows the addition of “Gems” last year.

