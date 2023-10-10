Google rolls out new ‘Gems’ collection of Pixel ringtones and alarm sounds

The default wallpapers on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are officially part of the “Minerals” collection, but Google is bringing a new collection — called “Gems” — of ringtones, notification sounds, and alarm sounds to all Pixel phones.

After an update to the Pixel-exclusive Sounds app — version 3.1 (567492877), go to Settings > Sound & vibration. There will be a new “Gems” collection for Phone ringtone (eight additions), Default notification sound (nine), and Default alarm sound (nine).

Alarm Notification Ringtone Echo Little Sunshine Cosmic Play Prism Reveal Amber Beats Rituals Glitz Sapphire Sublime Opal Bell Ethereal Vibration Fusion Occasion Crimson Dreams Aquamarine Magic Wand Mineral Chimez Little Wonders Radiate Enchanted Crystalline Swerve Fracture Dancing Rocks Mercury

They prominently appear underneath the default “Pixel Sounds” folder, with some of the names being more topical than others.

Crimson Dreams ringtone:

Magic Wand notification tone:

Crystalline alarm tone:

The current collection for ringtones is as follows: Pixel Sounds, Gems, Natural Elements, Material Adventures, Classical Harmonies, Minimal Melodies, Reality Bytes, Retro Riffs, Play It Loud, and Seasonal Celebrations.

This Google Play update to the Sounds app started rolling out last week and is now seeing wider availability today on the Pixel 7, 6, Tablet, and Fold. It’s presumably intended for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, but Google is letting everyone enjoy the additions.

