YouTube TV adding custom multiview to NFL Sunday Ticket 

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 20 2024 - 9:27 am PT
2 Comments

Ahead of the upcoming season, YouTube TV is getting a handful of NFL Sunday Ticket updates, like custom multiview, to improve the subscriber experience.

After testing earlier this year, “NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers will be able to build any available combination of two, three, or four NFL Sunday Ticket games” instead of sticking to pre-made ones. 

Meanwhile, “YouTube TV Base Plan members will also have the option to find their preferred multiview streams with their local NFL games via select stations.” 

For NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers on YouTube, “multiview will be available on mobile devices and tablets, in addition to TVs, at the start of the season.”

The dual-column UI for YouTube on televisions is coming to YouTube TV. This side-by-side view will show columns for live stats/scores from other games, key plays, fantasy lineups, and let you build multiviews.

Moving on, you will be able to connect Yahoo Fantasy accounts to YouTube TV’s Fantasy View on televisions and mobile. Joining the NFL.com option, go to YouTube TV settings in the app > Sports. Deeper integration — “coming soon” —  will show tailored key plays and multiview combinations: 

Finally, Fantasy View is coming to NFL Sunday Ticket games on YouTube “later this season” across mobile, tablets, and web. 

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

