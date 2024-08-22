Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim could arrive as soon as September with camera upgrade, titanium

Samsung’s upcoming “Slim” version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 might be arriving sooner than expected, and with a couple of extra upgrades when its release date rolls around.

A trio of new reports about Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 “Slim” reveal new details about the device, including its potential release date. According to The Chosun Daily, Samsung plans to release the Galaxy Z Fold 6 “Slim” in South Korea on September 25.

The device reportedly has settled on a design with thickness of “just over” 10mm with bigger 6.5-inch and 8-inch displays. Samsung has apparently been doing “everything they can to make it even 0.1 millimeters thinner.”

But that’s not without some potential hardware upgrades too.

The Elec reported earlier this month that Samsung has finished development on a titanium backplate (behind the display) for the “Slim,” but has not yet decided on whether the device will ultimately use titanium or steel, though titanium would better align with Samsung’s efforts to cut down on the foldable’s weight.

And, finally, Galaxy Club says that Samsung is finally upgrading the under-display camera in Galaxy Z Fold 6 “Slim” with a better sensor. Specifically, a 5MP camera as opposed to the 4MP sensor that’s been in use since 2021’s Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung is expected to only launch the “Slim” in Korea and China while still selling the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the rest of the world.

