 Skip to main content

The new Galaxy Z Fold 6 S Pen case is half off right now

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Aug 6 2024 - 11:57 am PT
0 Comments

Just weeks after the Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets officially released, Samsung’s official cases go on sale. The S Pen case for the Z Fold 6, specifically, sees a 50% discount.

Samsung makes some of the best cases for the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series. They check the quality box pretty often, and they almost always include some form of functionality.

In our experience, the S Pen case is one of the best ones. It gives the Galaxy Z Fold 6 – a phone that heavily benefits from the S Pen—a place to store the stylus on the back of the phone. The Silicone case comes with a small elastic handle that makes holding the large device easier.

Even the Galaxy Z Flip 6 benefits from Samsung’s cases. Some, like the clear option, come with a ring for better grip. Samsung also introduced a new set of NFC LED cases that change the phone’s wallpaper, which is cool to see.

Right now, Samsung’s website is showing significant discounts for a lot of these cases. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 S Pen case is normally $99, but the sale brings it down to $49. The Silicone grip case is $63 instead of $84. For the Flip 6, the transparent LED case is already discounted to $44. A lot of these cases aren’t seeing massive discounts, but there are a couple of standouts.

The list doesn’t include some of the new Z Flip 6 NFL cases Samsung has slowly been rolling out. Those cases still start at around $80.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Author

Avatar for Andrew Romero Andrew Romero

Andrew Romero's favorite gear

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications