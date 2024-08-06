The new Galaxy Z Fold 6 S Pen case is half off right now

Just weeks after the Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets officially released, Samsung’s official cases go on sale. The S Pen case for the Z Fold 6, specifically, sees a 50% discount.

Samsung makes some of the best cases for the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series. They check the quality box pretty often, and they almost always include some form of functionality.

In our experience, the S Pen case is one of the best ones. It gives the Galaxy Z Fold 6 – a phone that heavily benefits from the S Pen—a place to store the stylus on the back of the phone. The Silicone case comes with a small elastic handle that makes holding the large device easier.

Even the Galaxy Z Flip 6 benefits from Samsung’s cases. Some, like the clear option, come with a ring for better grip. Samsung also introduced a new set of NFC LED cases that change the phone’s wallpaper, which is cool to see.

Right now, Samsung’s website is showing significant discounts for a lot of these cases. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 S Pen case is normally $99, but the sale brings it down to $49. The Silicone grip case is $63 instead of $84. For the Flip 6, the transparent LED case is already discounted to $44. A lot of these cases aren’t seeing massive discounts, but there are a couple of standouts.

The list doesn’t include some of the new Z Flip 6 NFL cases Samsung has slowly been rolling out. Those cases still start at around $80.

