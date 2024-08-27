Deals: Pixel 8a $450, Galaxy A35 $300, 1TB Samsung microSD new low, 4-pack Samsung SmartTag 2 $60, more

Today’s deals are now at the ready starting with a return of Prime Day pricing on the 2024 Google Pixel 8a handset at $449 shipped in all four colorways, and on both the 128GB and 256GB models. That deal also sits alongside a return low on the Samsung 2024 unlocked Galaxy A35 smartphone at $100 off, as well as Samsung’s brand new 180MB/s 1TB Pro Plus microSD card to expand your storage at its best price yet. You can also land a sweet deal on a 4-pack of Samsung SmartTag 2 item trackers at $60 – that’s $15 a pop – as well as a host of discounts on charging gear, the new Elgato Neo USB-C microphone, smart bulbs, and much more.

Google’s 2024 Pixel 8a smartphone returns to Prime Day low starting at $449 shipped today

While there’s still time to lock in the up to $350 in FREE gift cards on the new Pixel 9 smartphones, folks looking for the latest from Google without spending that sort of cash are in luck. Today Amazon is bringing back the Prime Day pricing on the latest Google Pixel 8a handset at $449 shipped. Regularly $499, this is $50 off and the lowest price we can find. This $50 price drop is also live on the elevated 256GB model that is dropping from the regular $559 down to $509 shipped.

Well, it’s certainly not one of the exciting new Pixel 9 devices. But if you’re looking to save some cash and the still live pre-order promotions on Google’s latest aren’t enough or you to pull the trigger, the 2024 Pixel 8a is here to save the day. Even if you factor in the value of the $100 gift card you’ll score on the most affordable Google Pixel 9, the 8a still lands at $250 less.

Everything else you need to know is in our hands-on review and you’ll find some deals on the higher-end, previous-generation models below as well:

Google Pixel 8 $549 (Reg. $699) | Matching Prime Day

(Reg. $699) | Matching Prime Day Google Pixel 8 Pro $749 (Reg. $699) | Within $50 of Prime Day

Samsung’s brand new 180MB/s 1TB Pro Plus microSD card just dropped to $100 all-time low

We are now tracking a deal that drops the new 1TB variant of Samsung’s Pro Plus microSD card to $99.99 shipped on Amazon. This brand new 1TB variant debuted last month carrying a $120 price tag, joining the other lower capacity models in the lineup that launched last year. It debuted alongside the 1TB variant of Samsung’s EVO Select microSD, which is also down to $80 from its $110 usual price. The Pro Plus microSD jumped back up to its full price after briefly fetching $105 at launch on Amazon. Today’s deal, however, shaves $5 off its previous all-time low, landing its first big discount and the lowest price. Samsung is matching Amazon’s price today at its online store, where you’ll also find the Pro Plus 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB down to their lowest prices starting at just $21.

Score some Samsung SmartTag 2 item trackers at one of the best prices yet, 4-pack for $60 ($15 ea.)

We are now seeing one of the best prices to date on the Samsung SmartTag 2 item trackers. While we did see them hit the $20 mark for singles over the last few weeks, Woot is now offering a 4-pack down at $59.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $100 and currently on sale at $76 via Amazon, this is 40% off the MSRP and the lowest price we can find. This deal also comes in at $10 under the previous 4-pack mention and $5 below the best price we have tracked on Amazon for this bundle – you’re looking at $15 per tracker here.

Samsung’s 2024 unlocked Galaxy A35 smartphone returns to Prime Day low at $300 ($100 off)

Amazon has now brought back Prime Day pricing on the Samsung 2024 unlocked Galaxy A35 smartphone. Regularly $400, you can now land one in both colorways down at $299.99 shipped. You’re looking at a straight up $100 price drop here that comes in at $24 under the best we have tracked outside of the limited 2-day Prime Day offer we saw in mid July. This model is still listed at the full $400 directly from Samsung, for comparison’s sake.

9to5Toys Travel Kit – My favorite gear to bring on a weekend trip to NYC

You’re reading 9to5Toys Travel Kit – a new feature series where we give you a closer look at our favorite travel gear for heading off to the big city for the weekend, heading out to the country for some R&R, exploring exotic locales overseas, a day trip to the beach, or just to the park for a relaxing picnic for the afternoon.

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

New Pixel 9 Case releases

Score a flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone with a FREE pair of $180 Buds Pro 2 at $800 ($1,080 value)

Update: While you can still score a FREE set of $180 OnePlus Buds Pro 2 buying the unlocked OnePlus 12 direct, Amazon has now dropped the straight up cash disuocnt on the smartphone itself down to $649.99 shipped on the 256GB model and $749.99 shipped on the 512GB model – there’s now free buds here, but the out of pocket price is $50 lower.

Alongside the new low we spotted this morning on the OnePlus Buds 3, we are now tracking a solid discount on its flagship OnePlus 12 Android smartphone. You can now score the elevated 512GB OnePlus 12 at $799.99 shipped in Silky Black or Flowy Emerald via Amazon, down from its regular $900 price tag. However, you’ll also find the same deal directly from OnePlus with your choice of FREE add-ons: the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 ($180 value) or the OnePlus Adventure Backpack ($70 value). While we did see this phone drop to $750 in one color for a short time last month, considering the bonus up to $180 in value today, you’re looking at one of the best effective price tags yet.

How to get the best deal on new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with PU leather case and ANC from $127.50

The new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 were officially released a few days ago as the brand’s latest flagship wireless earbuds. A complete rundown of the specs and features can be found over on right here, of course, but let’s take a look at how to score the best possible price on the new buds right now. As we mentioned previously, the brand is offering a nice little launch deal on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, dropping the price from the regular $180 down to $149.99 shipped in both the Midnight and Lunar Radiance colorways. Nice! But we can bring the price down even lower than that.

Firstly, students with verifiable credentials can knock the price down an additional 15% right now as well for a total at $127.50. Head over to the listing page right here and click on the “get extra 15% off with student discounts. Coupons cannot be combined. Verify now” link.

Now not everyone is going to be able to score the student discount, but we can drop the price under $150 anyway. OnePlus is also offering folks a chance to claim an additional $20 coupon from within the OnePlus app right now. Simply navigate to the listing page right here and click on the “Claim an exclusive $20 OFF coupon in OnePlus Store App. View in App” link.

Amazon’s Alexa Echo smart speakers are now up to 40% off with deals starting down at $23

Score an Amazon Echo Show smart display while they are starting from $55 (Reg. up to $150)

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Next Level Racing’s $300 Formula Lite Pro living room-friendly racing cockpit [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro goes back to the basics and I love it [Video]

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]