Google Pixel 8a hands-on: Refined design defined by $499 [Gallery]

In a somewhat unexpected move, Google is announcing the Pixel 8a today ahead of I/O 2024 with the $499 mid-ranger launching on May 14, and we were given an early opportunity to go hands on.

I already really like how the Pixel 8 feels in the hand. The Pixel 8a takes things a step further by further refining and rounding out the corners. That said, this change is starker in renders than in person. The profile of the flagship and mid-ranger feel the same, which is a good thing. The A-Series phone that I use somewhat regularly is the blocky Pixel 6a, and it’s hard to believe only two years of design separate these devices.

It’s a shame that Google is leaving this comfortable industrial design with its ninth generation of phones later this year. Those phones could end up feeling quite nice, but I doubt it will be as polished out of the gate.

The Pixel 8a is available in four colors, with the Obsidian (black) and Porcelain (more beige than white) being quite straightforward. Bay is darker (and therefore much more noticeable) than the lighter blue Pixel 8 Pro, while Aloe is as refreshing as the name and a worthy successor to the Sage 6a that I’m very fond of. Google will be offering cases in those same colors plus Coral.

The color applies to the matte aluminum frame and camera bar, as well as the plastic (“composite”) rear piece that also has a matte finish that feels fine at best compared to glass. Despite the theoretically lighter material, the in-hand weight difference between the Pixel 8a (6.8 oz) and 8 (6.6 oz) is negligible.

Google is once again using Gorilla Glass 3 on the front to presumably keep costs down, and there’s IP67 dust and water resistance (versus IP68 on the flagships). Similarly, wireless charging remains at 7.5 W. The typical battery capacity is 4,492 mAh (minimum 4,404 mAh) with the same 24+ hours of battery life rating as before despite being marginally larger than Pixel 7a (4,300 mAh minimum).

On the front, we have a 6.1-inch Actua Display — which is similar to the Pixel 8 but it’s pOLED (plastic OLED) — with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and up to 1,400 nits (for HDR) and up to 2,000 nits (peak brightness). That translates to the screen being 40% brighter than the Pixel 7a.

It’s powered by the Tensor G3, which is once again packaged differently, and 8 GB of RAM. There’s also Wi-Fi 6E (instead of 7) and Bluetooth 5.3. As previously announced for the Pixel 8, the 8a will be getting on-device Gemini Nano — in a future update — as a developer option that users can enable for Recorder Summarization, better Gboard replies, and Magic Compose in Messages.

On the “Pixel with Google AI” front, there’s Gemini, Circle to Search, and the various Call Assist features, like Call Screen, Direct My Call, Hold for Me, and Clear Calling. Meanwhile, the Phone by Google app is getting “Audio Emojis” with the Pixel 8a that let you tap on a character “to trigger an audio reaction and visual effect.” Google says clapping, laughing, party, crying, poop, and sting will make calls “more expressive and engaging than before.”

Then you have Live Translate, Car Crash Detection, and other Personal Safety capabilities. One software change parents will notice at set-up is an improved onboarding experience if they’re setting up the Pixel 8a for their child with Family Link.

Also included are seven years of Android OS, security, and Feature Drop updates, while you get the integrated VPN by Google One that’s soon going away for non-Pixel devices. At $200 cheaper than the Pixel 8, with eventual discounts lowering the price even further, I think the 8a’s value proposition here is the best it has ever been for an A-Series phone.

There’s also Face Unlock – powered by “Tensor’s advanced machine learning” – that works with Google Wallet/Pay and banking apps just like on Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Once you have this, it’s hard to go back, making it a sleeper upgrade reason.

Unchanged from last year is the main 64 MP camera with an 80° field of view and ƒ/1.89 aperture that is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide (120° FOV, ƒ/2.2). However, the 13 MP front camera has a wider field of view at 96.5° (versus 95°), though ƒ/2.2 remains.

Camera features include Best Take, Magic Editor, Audio Magic Eraser, and Guided Frame. Video recording is unchanged with 4K at 30 and 60 FPS, while Real Tone has been brought over from the Pixel 8/Pro. If you’re deciding between the 8a and 8, one thing to keep in mind is how the Pixel 8 offers an appreciable 2x zoom.

Pixel 7a, 8 Pro, and 8a

It’s available in the US, Canada, UK, Japan, Germany, Australia, Taiwan, Spain, Italy, Ireland, France, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands, India, Singapore, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, and Portugal. Joining those existing markets is an expansion to Poland and Czech Republic.

The Google Pixel 8a starts at $499 for 128 GB and $559 for 256 GB (Obsidian only). Pre-orders start today with retail availability on May 14:

Google Store ($100 in Google Store credit. Ends 5/19)

Google Fi ($499 back over 24 monthly bill credits)

Amazon (with $100 gift card)

(with $100 gift card) Best Buy (with $100 gift card)