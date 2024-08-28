Google releases Pixel 9 Pro Fold ‘comet’ factory images

A full week before the launch, Google has published the Android 14 factory images for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold hits store shelves on September 4, with Google posting the Pixel 9 factory images two days before launch.

There are three builds for the foldable:

14.0.0 (AD1A.240530.030, Aug 2024)

14.0.0 (AD1A.240530.030.A1, Aug 2024, India only)

14.0.0 (AD1A.240530.047, Aug 2024)

These images help you restore a software-damaged device to the original factory firmware. Google says it is “typically easier and safer to sideload the full OTA image instead,” which is also available today.

Today’s addition confirms that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is codenamed “comet.” Compared to the other phones this generation, it’s not named after a reptile: Pixel 9 is “tokay,” Pixel 9 Pro is “caiman,” and Pixel 9 Pro XL is “komodo.”

Comet is a type of goldfish, but it’s unclear if that’s the inspiration. Even the Pixel Fold (felix), matched the rest of the Pixel 7 (big cats) family. This could possibly signal a different codename convention for foldables, or this year’s name was a one-off.

Google will presumably post Android 15 Beta 4.2 for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (and re-release for the Pixel 9 Pro) next week.

