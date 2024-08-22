 Skip to main content

Android 15 Beta 4.2 now available for Pixel 9 series

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 22 2024 - 11:13 am PT
2 Comments

In addition to Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 today for Pixel 8a and earlier, Google is rolling Android 15 Beta 4.2 for the Pixel 9 series.

Android 15 Beta 4.2 was released last week as the final patch before launch. OTA images for the Pixel 9 series are now available. The new devices aren’t on google.com/android/beta just yet.

  • Pixel 9: Factory Image — OTA
  • Pixel 9 Pro: Factory Image — OTA
  • Pixel 9 Pro XL: Factory Image — OTA

AP31.240617.015 has the August 2024 security patch.

Instead of launching with Android 15, the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL run Android 14 out of the box. As such, big features like Private space are not yet available.

Some of the features that debuted during the Android 15 Beta were backported to Android 14. For example, the tweaked screenshot UI where the preview appears above the new pill-shaped tray with rounded buttons is found on the Pixel 9.

Android 15 should roll out to the Pixel 9 and other existing devices in the coming weeks.

Updating…

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android 15

Android 15
Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9
Android 15 Beta

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications