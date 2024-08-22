Android 15 Beta 4.2 now available for Pixel 9 series

In addition to Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 today for Pixel 8a and earlier, Google is rolling Android 15 Beta 4.2 for the Pixel 9 series.

Android 15 Beta 4.2 was released last week as the final patch before launch. OTA images for the Pixel 9 series are now available. The new devices aren’t on google.com/android/beta just yet.

Pixel 9: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 9 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 9 Pro XL: Factory Image — OTA

AP31.240617.015 has the August 2024 security patch.

Instead of launching with Android 15, the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL run Android 14 out of the box. As such, big features like Private space are not yet available.

Some of the features that debuted during the Android 15 Beta were backported to Android 14. For example, the tweaked screenshot UI where the preview appears above the new pill-shaped tray with rounded buttons is found on the Pixel 9.

Android 15 should roll out to the Pixel 9 and other existing devices in the coming weeks.

