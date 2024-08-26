Pixel 9 Pro Fold that arrived early gets unboxing, ships unfolded [Gallery]

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold officially hits store shelves on September 4, but one lucky person received theirs early and unboxed it.

This buyer — u/Ok_Row_3905 — located in Europe was able to get an Obsidian Pixel 9 Pro Fold early at a physical store. The unit just arrived ahead of next week’s launch and this might be a case of the shared “Pixel 9 Pro” branding causing some confusion.

Last year’s Pixel Fold packaging was more rectangular and twice as thick compared to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Like other new Google products, you first slide off the sleeve before getting access to a box.

The original device shipped folded and was placed at the center of the box. It’s unfolded this year with a protective sleeve, while the USB-C cable and other literature are placed underneath.

Credit: u/Ok_Row_3905

Besides the unboxing, hands-on shots provide a look at the Pixel 9 Pro Fold display crease fresh out of the box:

