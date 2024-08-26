 Skip to main content

Pixel 9 Pro Fold that arrived early gets unboxing, ships unfolded [Gallery]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 26 2024 - 12:31 pm PT
0 Comments

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold officially hits store shelves on September 4, but one lucky person received theirs early and unboxed it.

This buyer — u/Ok_Row_3905 — located in Europe was able to get an Obsidian Pixel 9 Pro Fold early at a physical store. The unit just arrived ahead of next week’s launch and this might be a case of the shared “Pixel 9 Pro” branding causing some confusion.

Last year’s Pixel Fold packaging was more rectangular and twice as thick compared to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Like other new Google products, you first slide off the sleeve before getting access to a box.

The original device shipped folded and was placed at the center of the box. It’s unfolded this year with a protective sleeve, while the USB-C cable and other literature are placed underneath. 

  • Pixel 9 Pro Fold unbox
  • Pixel 9 Pro Fold unbox
  • Pixel 9 Pro Fold unbox

Credit: u/Ok_Row_3905

Besides the unboxing, hands-on shots provide a look at the Pixel 9 Pro Fold display crease fresh out of the box:

Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Pixel Fold (OG) size comparison
byu/Ok_Row_3905 inPixelFold

More on Pixel 9:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications