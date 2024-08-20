 Skip to main content

Pixel 9 ‘tokay,’ Pixel 9 Pro ‘caiman,’ and Pixel 9 Pro XL ‘komodo’ factory images posted

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 20 2024 - 11:53 am PT
Ahead of the launch on Thursday, Google has published the Android 14 factory images for the first three phones in the Pixel 9 series.

The Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL are arriving on Thursday, but the Pixel 9 Pro is not expected until September 4. Regardless, Google has posted images that help you restore a software-damaged Pixel 9 to the original factory firmware. (The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also coming in early September, but nothing is available yet.)

There are 4-5 factory image builds for each phone. The Pixel 9 has:

  • 14.0.0 (AD1A.240530.030.A1, Aug 2024, India only)
  • 14.0.0 (AD1A.240530.030, Aug 2024)
  • 14.0.0 (AD1A.240530.030.A2, Aug 2024, VZW/US Emerging carriers + gStore)
  • 14.0.0 (AD1A.240530.030.B1, Aug 2024, EMEA + TW + SG + AU + CA)
  • 14.0.0 (AD1A.240530.047, Aug 2024)

Then there’s the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL:

  • 14.0.0 (AD1A.240530.030, Aug 2024)
  • 14.0.0 (AD1A.240530.030.A1, Aug 2024, India only)
  • 14.0.0 (AD1A.240530.030.A2, Aug 2024, VZW/US Emerging carriers + gStore)
  • 14.0.0 (AD1A.240530.047, Aug 2024)

Google says it is “typically easier and safer to sideload the full OTA image instead,” which is also available today.

Lastly, Google’s factory images list provides additional/official confirmation that the Pixel 9 is codenamed “tokay,” Pixel 9 Pro is “caiman,” and Pixel 9 Pro XL is “komodo.” All three are reptiles following dogs, big cats, and birds in previous years.

