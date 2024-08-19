Here’s what Pixel 9 devices you said you pre-ordered

The earliest Pixel 9 pre-orders are shipping from August 22, but with 4 devices to choose from, here’s what you told us you have coming later this week.

Over 10,000 of you responded to our original survey, and there was a really good spread of each new piece of hardware. In years gone by, with just two smartphones to choose from it has been a little easier to decide what you want. This year, Google is catering for more people and giving us options.

There are some incredible pre-order deals around for those of you in the United States right now. Lots of us outside the US are looking on with some serious envy. That said, 30.50% of you said you have put a pre-order in for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The biggest slab phone of the bunch comes with a 6.8-inch screen. MNHunterAnglerAviator (great username!) said they actually opted for the Pixel 9 Pro XL, because the “9 Pro isn’t shipping” on release date. The smaller Pro-tier device is actually on backorder right now, and shipping estimates vary.

Small flagship phones are not as readily available as they once were, so it’s refreshing to see a whopping 27.6% of you out there have already put a pre-order in for the Pixel 9 Pro. Sadly, you’ll have a few more weeks to wait until the device is in your hands. The incentives, such as an extra bump in Google Store credit, are some of the reasons given by Benjamin, who says they’ll put that to good use with the “PBP2 (Pixel Buds Pro 2) and Google TV Streamer.”

An unsurprising 18.7% of you said you are not going to upgrade this year. A number of people stating that they are content – and rightly so – with their Pixel 8 Pro. Mr Unit also points out that trade-in deals in Europe are not as compelling as they are in the US.

However, lots of people are pinning hopes on the Pixel 10 and the big switch to TSMC for the Tensor processor. I’m personally hopeful that this switch isn’t a false dawn and we get even bigger performance uplifts next year. Edward echoes my own sentiments that they’ll hold judgment until the TSMC-fabricated SoC is “tested.”

I’m quite surprised that 11.8% of you claimed you placed an order for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. At $1,799, this is an expensive piece of hardware. However, it seems to be one of the devices that is perfect if want a hybrid slab phone-tablet experience.

Just 7.8% said they have ordered the regular Pixel 9. It’s possible that the existence of the Pixel 9 Pro, which is the same size and shape, and only $200 more with all the bells and whistles. Andrew was one of the few people who said they had picked up the regular 9 to replace a Pixel 6a. That should provide a substantial upgrade given the improved screen, cameras, performance, and more.

I agree with Eowyn Carter’s sentiment that “not changing phone every year is a good thing.” In fact, if I hadn’t covered the Android space so extensively, I wouldn’t have ordered the Pixel 9 Pro XL at all. Instead, I would probably still be rocking the Pixel 7 Pro for a few more years.

That left just 3.6% of people who chose “Other.” A few people stated they had already upgraded to Samsung devices before the Pixel 9 launch.

