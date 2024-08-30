Deals: OnePlus Pad 2 bundle $90 off, Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PCs up to $350 off, smart home gear from $16, and more

Before we head into Labor Day weekend, let’s scope out the best deals on Android tablets, accessories, Google-ready smart home gear, smart TVs, and much more. Firstly, we are now tracking the new OnePlus Pad 2 down at $500 with a free official folio case thrown in for $90 in savings alongside a whole host of Labor Day deals on Snapdragon X Elite-powered Copilot+ PCs at up to $350 off. Samsung tablets, TP-Link Google Assistant-ready smart home gear from $16, and much more await down below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New OnePlus Pad 2 drops to $500 with FREE official folio case ($90 off) + 50% off other accessories

The new OnePlus Pad 2 is officially out in the wild and the brand has brought back the notable pre-order offer. You can now score the new OnePlus Pad 2 at $499.99 and score a FREE folio case too. This is a regularly $550 Android tablet at $50 with a $40 OnePlus Folio Case 2 thrown in for free. That’s $90 in savings, the lowest price we can find, and, again, on par with the pre-order promotion we featured. You can also still score an additional guaranteed $50 off “when you trade in ANY pad in ANY condition.” The new OnePlus tablet is still up at full price on Amazon where it has yet to see any deals.

It is worth pointing out that those purchasing the highlighted deal above also have a chance to score 50% off official OnePlus accessories when adding them to the cart with your order. Just below the price when you’re configuring your tablet, you’ll find the option to add the OnePlus Stylo 2 and/or OnePlus Pad Smart Keyboard to your cart at 50% off (up to $75 in savings), or the new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 at $129.99 (this is 27% off – here’s more details on how to score the brand’s latest earbud releases at a discount on their own).

Best Labor Day Snapdragon X Elite-powered Copilot+ PC deals: Dell, ASUS, Samsung, and more up to $350 off

Best Buy’s Labor Day sale has knocked Samsung’s new 14-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC to $999.99 shipped. That’s straight up a $350 discount on a machine that regularly fetches $1,350. This particular laptop sports an AMOLED touchscreen panel along with other features like a dedicated NPU and a Copilot key. Samsung is matching the $1,000 price for its Galaxy Book 4 Edge notebook on its online store today.

HP’s OmniBook X Copilot+ PC is also down to $899.99 shipped as a part of Best Buy’s Labor Day sale. This machine regularly fetches $1,200 at Best Buy, and it features a 2.2K touchscreen panel, 16GB, and 1TB storage. The deals on other Copilot+ PCs are highlighted below, including a ASUS’ Vivobook S 15 that’s fetching the lowest price on Amazon.

Score the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen down at $210 shipped (Reg. $330)

Update: This deal is live once again in all colors.

While we did see a short-lived offer on Prime Day for a touch less, Amazon is now offering the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at $209.99 shipped. This is a regular $330 Samsung tablet that is now within $10 of the all-time low to deliver a ton of value for folks looking for a casual Android tablet experience without breaking the bank. Today’s deal also puts the new S6 Lite down at nearly the same price as you’ll pay for the Galaxy Tab A9+ (although you can get this more entry-level variant for less at Amazon from time-to-time), and that one does not include the S Pen stylus action.

TP-Link Alexa/Google magnetic smart cam with no-cost motion detection now at just $28

You can score the Tapo C120 2K QHD Indoor/Outdoor Smart Camera down at $27.99 Prime shippedonce again from the usual $35 to $40. This is within $4 of the lowest we have tracked this year. Details below in original post.

TP-Link makes some of the most value-packed and budget-friendly smart gear out there and we just spotted its Tapo C120 2K QHD Indoor/Outdoor Smart Camera down at $27.99. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon and shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This model started life at $40 last fall, carried a $35 list right through until mid 2024 and is now within $4 of the lowest we have tracked over the last several months. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and among the lowest prices out there on a smart camera with indoor and outdoor capabilities that works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Samsung now offers up to $1,900 off its 120Hz The Frame smart TVs with deals from $550

Samsung is running some big-time Labor Day sales right now, first with the up to $2,200 in savings on its smart fridges and appliances, and now we are moving over to its lauded The Frame smart TVs. Alongside notable deals on other sizes and the still perfectly capable previous-generation models down below, we are starting with the latest 75-inch LS03D 4K The Frame QLED Smart TV down at $2,299.99 shipped directly from Samsung. However, you will also find this model for a couple bucks less over at Amazon right now where it is sitting at the $2,297.99 all-time low. Regularly $3,000, this is at least $700 off, the lowest we can find, and the best we have seen at Amazon. Both retailers allow you to configure the Frame with an add-on bezel in various colors, but it is not necessary – this is really more of an aesthetic thing.

Previous-model Samsung The Frame deals:

2024 model Samsung The Frame deals:

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

New Pixel 9 Case releases

Best Labor Day deals under $30: Apple gear, MagSafe chargers, smart home, and much more

Google’s wireless Nest video doorbells are starting at $100 Amazon lows right now (Reg. $180)

Just after the reveal of the new Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) that is now available for purchase at $280, deals on the rest of the existing Nest smart home lineup have started to hit including the wireless Google Nest Doorbell (Battery). While the Snow white model has now dropped back down to the $99.99 shipped Amazon all-time low, we are also tracking the darker Ash and Ivy as well as lighter Linen colorways down at $129.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is $80 off on the white model and $50 off on the others – these three are now within $10 of the Amazon low.

Galaxy Watch 7 hits Amazon low + deals from $224, Galaxy Watch 6 configs now up to $114 off

Amazon is now offering the new 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at a new $279.99 shipped all-time low. Now that’s certainly no massive price drop considering it carries a $300 MSRP at Samsung where you can still get an up to $250 instant credit on your order with a trade-in. But this is 9to5Toys and every penny counts around here – Amazon is now offering the lowest straight up cash deal you’ll find on a new unit. Just keep in mind select colorways are starting down at $223.99 shipped in “excellent open-box condition” over at Best Buy with a full 1-year warranty attached. You can browse through all of the open-box configurations at Best Buy right here, just watch for the “open-box” links below the Add to Cart buttons. And if you would rather go for the Galaxy Watch 6 and save some cash, they are up to $114 off right now – check them out below.

Galaxy Watch 6 deals:

***Note: Many of these deals are also live at Best Buy right now, but Amazon does have lower prices on the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6in some colorways.

How to get the best deal on new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with PU leather case and ANC from $127.50

The new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 were officially released a few days ago as the brand’s latest flagship wireless earbuds. A complete rundown of the specs and features can be found over on right here, of course, but let’s take a look at how to score the best possible price on the new buds right now. As we mentioned previously, the brand is offering a nice little launch deal on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, dropping the price from the regular $180 down to $149.99 shipped in both the Midnight and Lunar Radiance colorways. Nice! But we can bring the price down even lower than that.

Firstly, students with verifiable credentials can knock the price down an additional 15% right now as well for a total at $127.50. Head over to the listing page right here and click on the “get extra 15% off with student discounts. Coupons cannot be combined. Verify now” link.

Now not everyone is going to be able to score the student discount, but we can drop the price under $150 anyway. OnePlus is also offering folks a chance to claim an additional $20 coupon from within the OnePlus app right now. Simply navigate to the listing page right here and click on the “Claim an exclusive $20 OFF coupon in OnePlus Store App. View in App” link.

