Pixel 9 Pro XL is sometimes ignoring corner taps

Some owners have noticed that the Pixel 9 Pro XL will sometimes not register corner screen taps, like when trying to close Gboard.

The downward-facing chevron in the bottom-left corner of your screen closes the keyboard. With the Pixel 9 Pro XL, some users have had difficulty consistently getting that button to work, especially compared to older phones.

While that system button has a wide touch target, we’ve — across two units — had to press the icon directly for it to register. This action is usually one you do blindly, so any change is slightly disruptive. On other devices, including the Pixel 9 Pro, you can easily tap to the left of the chevron. Others point to a reboot temporarily fixing the problem.

One alternative is closing the keyboard using the back gesture on the left/right edge of your screen.

This is clearly a software issue rather than anything to do with the display panel. If you place a list/button, for example, in that area, it will consistently trigger in our testing. It will presumably be addressed in a future update.

