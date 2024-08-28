Everything you should know about Satellite SOS on Pixel 9 before you ever have to use it

This year, Google has officially equipped the Pixel 9 series with Satellite SOS, specifically built for situations where mobile data and Wi-Fi are not an option. This quick guide will explain how it works so you’re prepared to use it when a situation arises.

Technically, satellite connectivity isn’t a new thing for the Pixel series. The Pixel 8 was equipped with a modem that did have the capability, but Google never actually baked in the function to be used in any way. This year, however, the Pixel 9’s Exynos Modem 5400 not only allows for satellite connectivity but brings it into play.

Satellite connection is currently available in one feature on Google’s latest flagships. Satellite SOS allows users to connect to the only other option when Wi-Fi and mobile data aren’t available – a network of satellites almost always flying through the upper atmosphere above.

All four Pixel 9 phones – Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold – have the same modem capable of the same satellite connection. In essence, buying the base model Pixel 9 still allows you the same fallback as all other Pixel 9 users have, as long as you’re in the US – excluding Hawaii and Alaska currently.

This comes as the Pixel series has introduced other must-have safety features like Car Crash Detection, something every single phone should have.

How does it work?

If all goes well, Satellite SOS should work automatically during an emergency if the phone recognizes there is no internet connection available. In that instance, activating the SOS function on the Pixel 9 will default to “plan B,” where getting you into view of a satellite is necessary.

Remember, satellite connectivity does not function entirely the same as a generic data signal from your cellular network. The phone needs to be more or less visible from the sky above in multiple directions. In some instances, being near a window might just be enough, but your Pixel 9 may tell you otherwise in the moment.

When the Pixel 9 activates the satellite functionality, a few things will happen.

It will ask you to move to a location where a connection can be established.

Users may be asked questions about your emergency to be shared.

It may ask you to turn off mobile data and internet. A satellite icon will then appear in the status bar.

Users will be asked to avoid trees, buildings, and mountains, as well as move to a location where a signal can be established through a minigame-like process.

To get the full experience, the feature can be demoed on the Pixel 9 without actually alerting emergency services.

Do I need to enable anything?

Users will want to make sure emergency SOS is properly set up on the Pixel 9. This can be done by opening the Safety app and opening the Emergency SOS section. Because Satellite SOS is a fallback, it should automatically turn on and activate in certain situations. Remember, it isn’t always going to be an option, and it won’t come into play if there is sufficient internet connectivity, whether that be cellular or Wi-Fi.

As for specific Satellite SOS options, there are none. Nothing needs to be enabled for the feature to appear when other options fail. Our writers have even noted seeing the satellite icon during flights when cell networks are unavailable.

Satellite SOS can also be used when users try to call authorities when no mobile or Wi-Fi connection exists. It can not be used to make general calls to non-emergency services. The fact that it can be used to make calls to emergency services alongside SOS signals rounds out the feature further, ensuring that it’s a broad solution.

Is Satellite SOS free?

It’s important to emphasize that this feature only works on the Pixel 9 series for now, not Pixel devices that were released before it. It does, however, seem that this feature may expand to more Pixeld devices.

The feature is only free for two years after purchasing an eligible Pixel phone. Once that two years is up, users will need to pay a fee to have access. It’s worth considering if you like to go backpacking, off-roading, or do anything that would take you off the beaten path pretty often. Of course, the feature doesn’t seem like a true replacement for dedicated satellite phones.

Satellite SOS was a highly requested feature, and it’s exciting to see it make its way to the Pixel 9 series. For those who find themselves in areas where the internet just isn’t an option, the Pixel 9 seems to be a great option and fallback if an emergency occurs.