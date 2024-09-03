 Skip to main content

First Pixel 9 and 9 Pro update fixes Wi-Fi issues

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 3 2024 - 11:32 am PT
5 Comments

With the Android 14 September security patch, the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold are getting their first post-launch update with just a pair of fixes.

There are two fixes across Wi-Fi and Security this month for Pixel devices. The latter for Pixel 6-8a removes a Verizon demo “Showcase” APK that was impractical to leverage as a “vulnerability” since it required unlocking the device among other steps.

Meanwhile, all the Pixel 9 phones benefit from improved Wi-Fi stability with this update.

  • Pixel 9:                  AD1A.240905.004
  • Pixel 9 Pro:          AD1A.240905.004
  • Pixel 9 Pro XL:    AD1A.240905.004
  • Pixel 9 Pro Fold: AD1A.240905.004

Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel’s Android 14 September security patch changelog:

*[1] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a,  Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[2] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Security

  • Fix to remove third party APK to address security vulnerability*[1]

Wi-Fi

  • Fix to improve wireless (Wi-Fi) stability  and performance in certain conditions*[2]

