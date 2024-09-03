Pixel 9a rumored to use Tensor G4 but older modem

The Pixel 9a, which I think looks nice if those leaked images pan out, is unsurprisingly using Tensor G4, according to a new rumor today, but will be paired with an older modem.

While past A-series have used the latest Tensor chip available, they’ve been packaged using a different method that is cheaper and less advanced. According to Android Authority, Tensor G4 on the Pixel 9a will continue to use Integrated Package on Package (IPoP), which is thicker and runs hotter than fan-out wafer-level packaging on the Pixel 9 series Tensor chip that brings improved heat management and power efficiency.

There should be no changes to AI capabilities (like Gemini Nano with Multimodality), while it remains to be seen how much RAM will be offered. A jump to 12 GB would be notable for this class.

Meanwhile, that Tensor G4 chip is said to be paired with Samsung’s Exynos 5300 modem used on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. The Exynos 5400 found on the Pixel 9 allows for faster theoretical downloads (14.79 vs. 10Gbps), while the big addition is how Google leverages it for satellite connectivity.

It seems unlikely that the Pixel 9a will offer Satellite SOS, which makes sense as a mid-range differentiator. The premium is getting two years of service from launch. From initial user reports, there are some cellular improvements with the Pixel 9 over previous generations.

