 Skip to main content

YouTube Family Center links parent and teen accounts

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 4 2024 - 9:00 am PT
0 Comments

YouTube is adding a Family Center that will let parents see “insights into their teens’ channel activity,” like the number of uploads, subscriptions and comments.

This works by letting you connect parent and teen accounts together. From YouTube app (and YouTube Music) Settings, there’s a new Family Center page to “Invite a teen” (in addition to creating a YouTube Kids profile) with a QR code set-up process. 

YouTube Family Center
YouTube Family Center
YouTube Family Center

Besides stats, teens and parents will receive proactive email notifications when they upload videos or start livestreams. It’s meant to “offer advice on responsible creation supported by resources created with Common Sense Networks, an affiliate of Common Sense Media.”

The goal is to give “parents and teens mutual control and new resources that empower teens to become informed and responsible digital citizens.”

The experience builds on the supervised YouTube experience for pre-teens. That along with YouTube Kids reaches “more than 100 million active logged-in and logged-out viewers every month.” 

The Family Center is already live in YouTube for Android and iOS, with the linking capability rolling out globally this week.

More on YouTube:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming plat…

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications