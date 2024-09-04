YouTube Family Center links parent and teen accounts

YouTube is adding a Family Center that will let parents see “insights into their teens’ channel activity,” like the number of uploads, subscriptions and comments.

This works by letting you connect parent and teen accounts together. From YouTube app (and YouTube Music) Settings, there’s a new Family Center page to “Invite a teen” (in addition to creating a YouTube Kids profile) with a QR code set-up process.

Besides stats, teens and parents will receive proactive email notifications when they upload videos or start livestreams. It’s meant to “offer advice on responsible creation supported by resources created with Common Sense Networks, an affiliate of Common Sense Media.”

The goal is to give “parents and teens mutual control and new resources that empower teens to become informed and responsible digital citizens.”

The experience builds on the supervised YouTube experience for pre-teens. That along with YouTube Kids reaches “more than 100 million active logged-in and logged-out viewers every month.”

The Family Center is already live in YouTube for Android and iOS, with the linking capability rolling out globally this week.

