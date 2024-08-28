 Skip to main content

YouTube adds QR codes to share channels 

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 28 2024 - 11:53 am PT
Following handles for easier IDs and mentions, YouTube now offers QR codes as another way to share channels.

If you have a channel, go to the You tab on Android or iOS and scroll the carousel underneath your handle for “Share channel.” YouTube’s share sheet has added “QR code” alongside Copy link, Quick Share, and other apps. 

You’re taken to a fullscreen page that notes the channel name and handle. The channel logo appears at the center of the QR code with a YouTube logo underneath it. (Chrome also has a QR code share option that features a dinosaur at the center.)

You can screenshot or “Save to camera roll” for just the QR code. That’s helpful if you plan on putting it out in the world, especially physically. YouTube offering a first-party solution, with some branding, is better than having creators turn to third-party solutions.

Meanwhile, you can access the QR code for any channel by “tapping the 3-dot menu on a channel page > Share > QR Code.” 

We hope this update makes it easy for you to share your channel with anyone who may want to watch your content

YouTube QR codes
