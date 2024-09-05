Deals: Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro $262 low, new Anker Google projector $200 off, smart home gear, and more

Today’s collection of price drops are now up for grabs down below starting with the return of all-time low pricing on the Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro Smartwatch at $262, down from the regular $350 price tag on the 2024 refresh. From there we move over to the brand new NEBULA Cosmos 4K SE Google TV projector with Cast that Anker just launched with a $200 price drop, a solid deal on Google Nest Cam with Floodlight, and on the best price ever on Samsung’s new Snapdragon X Elite Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC. All of that and much more await down below.

Upgraded 2024 Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro smartwatch returns to $262 all-time low (Reg. $350)

The new Ticwatch 5 Enduro model has now returned to its best price yet. After being unleashed this past May as an updated version of the existing model, the official Mobvoi Amazon store is serving up an on-page coupon once again to knock the price on the Wear OS Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro Smartwatch down to $261.99 shipped. Regularly $350, you’ll find this deal live on both the Obsidian and Slate colorways. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention to land at the lowest price we have tracked for the second time since release.

As mentioned above, the Enduro upgrade landed a few months back as an updated version of the standard Ticwatch Pro 5 – a smart watch you can score on sale right now for $226.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon. The new model delivers an updated design with a unique etching detail on the bezel and an upgraded higher-end band strap.

Anker launches new NEBULA Cosmos 4K SE Google TV projector with Cast with a $200 launch deal

These days it isn’t too difficult to find a wide variety of 4K televisions with Google TV onboard, but it isn’t exactly the same story for projectors. Anker’s sub-brand, NEBULA, aims to help fill that void with its new Cosmos 4K SE projector. Other notable features include a brightness level of 1,800 ANSI lumens, a portable design, and the ability to create an up to 200-inch screen. To celebrate the launch of its new projector, Anker is offering a nice launch discount in the form of an on-page coupon over at Amazon. Continue reading to learn more about Anker’s new NEBULA Cosmos 4K SE Google TV projector.

The new Anker NEBULA Cosmos 4K SE Google TV smart projector is now available at Amazon and has a list price of $1,299.99. Early adopters can cash in on a launch promotion to bring the cost down a bit lower. Simply clip the on-page coupon and you’ll receive $200 off your purchase. This will drop the total down to $1,099.99.

Google’s smart Nest Cam with Floodlight keeps an eye on things day and night at $70 off, now $209

Just after the debut of the new 4th Gen Google Nest Learning Thermostat and joining ongoing all-time lows on the Google’s wireless Nest video doorbells, Amazon and Best Buy are now offering solid discounts on the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight. Regularly $279, you can land one at Amazon or Best Buy for $209 shipped to deliver 25% in savings. This is the second-lowest total we have tracked on Amazon this year, coming within $10 of the 2024 low there.

We should also mention that Best Buy is also offering “excellent” condition open-box units for this outdoor camera down at $109.99 shipped right now. These units ship with the full 1-year warranty as well.

Best price ever hits Samsung’s new Snapdragon X Elite Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC at $900 ($450 off)

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC is down to its lowest price at $899.99 shipped at Samsung’s online store. Best Buy is also matching the $900 price for Galaxy Book 4 Edge today as a part of its ongoing Labor Day sale. Today’s deal offers an impressive $450 discount on a laptop that debuted earlier this year alongside other Copilot+ PCs, many of which are currently discounted as well for Labor Day. With a solid 33% discount, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is now fetching $100 below its previous all-time low from last month, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it. Head below for more details.

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

Hisense’s new 144Hz Google CanvasTV undercuts The Frame, first deals live at up to $200 off

We have been featuring the Samsung Frame TVs for years, but there’s no denying how pricey they can be. Hisense debuted its own version of the picture frame-style smart TV this year known as the CanvasTV and the first deals are arriving at Amazon. You can now land the 55-inch smart S7 Google CanvasTV down at $899 shipped and the 65-inch model at $1,099.99 shipped. Regularly $1,000 and $1,300 respectively, both models are now matched at Best Buy to deliver the lowest prices we can find and new Amazon all-time lows. Just for a quick comparison, a 2024 55-inch The Frame from Samsung carries a $1,500 list price and a $1,200 sale price right now.

Score a FREE $300 OnePlus Watch 2 and $100 off the 1TB Crimson Shadow OnePlus Open ($400 in savings)

Yesterday’s deal on the OnePlus 12 with a FREE OnePlus Watch 2R is still live, but the freebies and price drops continue today with the exciting new Crimson Shadow OnePlus Open foldable (as well as the other color options). OnePlus is now offering a FREE $300 OnePlus Watch 2 with purchase of the unlocked OnePlus Open foldable. And if you apply code SEPBONUS at checkout, pricing on the phone will drop $100 for deals starting from $1,599.99 shipped. That means you can land the foldable smartphone and the flagship smartwatch with a total of $400 in savings today. But you’ll want to head below for details on the sweet new Crimson Shadow model.

Today’s bundle savings also carry over to the elevated Open model with the 16GB of RAM and the 1TB double the storage upgrade. That means the regularly $1,899.99 red Crimson Shadow model is eligible for the bonuses. Apply the SEPBONUS code here and you’ll knock your total down to $1,799.99, land the free OnePlus Watch 2, and save the same $400. Outside of the pre-order offer, this is the best price we have tracked to date on the gorgeous new colorway.

We called the OpenPlus Open the “best foldable available to US smartphone buyers,” when the new Crimson Shadow debuted.

Heads up: You can score a FREE OnePlus Watch 2R with your OnePlus 12 purchase right now

While we have seen some notable price drops, and even a bundle offer with a FREE set of OnePlus Buds Pro 2, on the flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone, a new promotion has arrived on the official storefront. Starting now, anyone who purchase either 12GB or the 16GB OnePlus 12 directly on the official site starting from $799.99 shipped can claim a completely FREE OnePlus Watch 2R in the process. While there is no straight discount on the phone itself right now, you’re still saving the $230 regular value of the watch with your purchase. Just be sure to claim the free watch on the listing page below the price while you’re configuration your handset.

You are indeed spending the full price on the phone here, but with the added value of the 2024 smartwatch, this is in fact the exact same amount in savings as we spotted last month with the phone at $50 and included set of free buds.

Check out UGREEN’s new 100W braided USB-C cable with onboard display at just $13

New Pixel 9 Case releases

How to get the best deal on new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with PU leather case and ANC from $127.50

The new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 were officially released a few days ago as the brand’s latest flagship wireless earbuds. A complete rundown of the specs and features can be found over on right here, of course, but let’s take a look at how to score the best possible price on the new buds right now. As we mentioned previously, the brand is offering a nice little launch deal on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, dropping the price from the regular $180 down to $149.99 shipped in both the Midnight and Lunar Radiance colorways. Nice! But we can bring the price down even lower than that.

Firstly, students with verifiable credentials can knock the price down an additional 15% right now as well for a total at $127.50. Head over to the listing page right here and click on the “get extra 15% off with student discounts. Coupons cannot be combined. Verify now” link.

Now not everyone is going to be able to score the student discount, but we can drop the price under $150 anyway. OnePlus is also offering folks a chance to claim an additional $20 coupon from within the OnePlus app right now. Simply navigate to the listing page right here and click on the “Claim an exclusive $20 OFF coupon in OnePlus Store App. View in App” link.

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Next Level Racing’s $300 Formula Lite Pro living room-friendly racing cockpit [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro goes back to the basics and I love it [Video]

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]