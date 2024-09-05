Honor’s Magic V3 launches globally as the thinnest foldable phone

The Magic V3 takes what the generation before it did and brings an entirely thinner profile to the foldable market. Measuring just 9.2mm thick, when folded, the Magic V3 launches globally as the most pocketable foldable.

Honor is no stranger to developing impossibly thin foldable. The Magic V2 set records coming in at just 9.9mm. That’s much smaller than even most foldabes in 2024, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and last year’s OnePlus Open.

This year, Honor is pushing things a little farther, announcing the global launch of the Magic V3 – a foldable even thinner than the existing record-setter. The Magic V3 has been available in China for a couple of months, but at IFA 2024, Honor is making the foldable available for more markets.

Though the Magic V3 is thin, it still comes in as a big phone in terms of display. The external cover screen is 6.43 inches. That display is an OLED LTPO panel reaching a resolution of 2376 x 1060 and up to 120Hz. When opened, a 7.92-inch OLED panel is there to greet the user with a 2344 x 2156 resolution reaching the same refresh rate.

One of the major upgrades that the Magic V3 receives is a new “Super Steel Hinge.” It facilitates a much thinner phone while providing a good overall user experience. The internal display also brings a new structure with non-newtonian fluid coatings and nanoscale anti-wear coatings to ensure a longer life.

Internally, the Magic V3 runs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 12GB of RAM. That setup allows Honor to pack in some of its proprietary AI features like AI Eraser and Notes Live Translation. These apps are very similar to what Galaxy users experience on the Z Fold 6. Google Cloud partnered with Honor in this endeavor, so they get a head start in proficiency.

The Magic V3 runs Honor’s own version of Android 14 in MagicOS 8.0.1. Keeping it alive for so long is a 5,150mAh battery with a specialized E1 chipset that Honor says helps with power efficiency.

Lastly, the back of the device houses a triple camera system with a 50MP main sensor, 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 40MP ultrawide unit. These are all arranged in a typical Honor-styled camera bump on the back of the phone.

The Magic V3 will be available in Black, Green, and Reddish Brown globally in the coming weeks – stay tuned for our review, coming soon. Pricing in the UK falls at €1,999. Sadly, the Magic V3 will likely never be coming to the US.