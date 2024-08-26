Honor is building its own AI suite on the Magic V3 with the help of Google Cloud

Honor announced the Magic V3 some time ago in China, breaking thickness records in the foldable space. Now, the company is announcing several new apps in partnership with Google Cloud that will bring some extra productivity powered by AI.

Prior to the Magic V3’s global launch, Honor is prepping the device with some nice additions. The latest announcement includes several apps that take on familiar use cases, as we’ve seen from Galaxy AI or Google’s AI suite. In fact, the new set of apps was built in partnership with Google Cloud, which could play a role in why some features look so familiar.

The Magic V3 is set to get AI Eraser, Face to Face Translation, and Honor Notes Live Translation prior to its worldwide launch at IFA in Berlin this year. AI Eraser is very similar to Google Photos’s Magic Editor. A video posted by the company clearly shows the AI Eraser feature removing people from a landscape shot, seemingly with ease. The feature is similar to Magic Editor, down to the circle animation used to select subjects.

Honor Notes Live Translation looks similar to what we’ve seen in Galaxy AI with Samsung’s tools. The same video showcases that app in action, listening and detecting language to then transcribe down in a clean note. In the same vein, Face to Face Translation allows you to use the external display on the Magic V3 to display translated speech. This is one of the most underrated features, and it’s nice to see Honor utilizing it in proprietary apps on the Magic V3 with AI.

The company also details how the “Magic Portal” in MagicOS 8 allows you to now open two apps simultaneously in multitasking mode. These new features will roll out on the Magic V3 at launch.

