Pixel Thermometer rolling out body temperature support in Europe [U]

At the start of this year, Google added body temperature support to the Pixel Thermometer app in the US, with an expansion to Europe now set to arrive.

Update 9/8: We’re now seeing body temperature in the Pixel Thermometer app on two devices in Europe. This is on the Pixel 9 Pro XL with Android 14 (August patch) and Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1.1, with the rollout happening as a server-side update.

Make sure you’re on version 1.0.654975759 and have an “active SIM or eSIM issued from a carrier based in one of these countries.”

Original 9/2: Once available, Object temperature in the homescreen of Pixel Thermometer is joined by Body temperature.

The set-up process lets you connect Fitbit and log your temperature. Voice assist guides you through the 4-second process of placing the phone very close to your forehead and then moving it to your left/right temple.

A Temperature guide has you choose an age range — 3+ years, 3-36 months, or 0-3 months — but this can be disabled in settings to make the process a little bit faster.

You have the option to “Save” your measurement to a “Recent results” page that is kept for seven days. From here, you can “Save to Fitbit,” with the Fitbit app > FAB providing a direct shortcut to Pixel Thermometer.

The UI is identical from last year and does not pick up the live camera preview — which you wouldn’t see anyways when taking a self-measurement — added to Object temperature on the Pixel 9 Pro series. It’s not available on the Pixel 8 Pro, with the latest UI adding a 7-day history and “Routine measurements” for Food, Liquid, and Cooking surfaces. Tap the floating action button for everything else, or the “Default.”

A Fitbit support article about body temperature was recently updated to mention countries beyond the US:

Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kingdom of the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States

Supported languages: Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Latvian, Lithuanian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, and Swedish

This body temperature expansion to Europe includes the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. However, as of the European devices we checked today and other reports, this is not yet live. You must have an “active SIM or eSIM issued from a carrier based in one of these countries.”