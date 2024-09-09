Deals: Galaxy Tab S9 up to $250 off, OnePlus Pad 2 + FREE buds $150 off, AI Copilot+ PC new low, and more

The Samsung fall Discover sale is now in full swing with hundreds in bonus credits on top of straight up price drops. That includes the Samsung Tab S9 tablets at up to $250 off with enhanced $800 instant trade credits as well as the best prices we have tracked since release on its new foldable smartphones. From there we move over to a particularly notable deal on OnePlus Pad 2 with a FREE set of OnePlus Buds 3, a straight up $400 price drop on the OnePlus Open foldable, and the best price ever on Acer’s Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chip. All of that and more awaits down below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Discover Samsung sale knocks $250 off Galaxy Tab S9 tablets + $800 instant trade credits

As part of the now live Discover Samsung Fall sale event, you can score some of the best prices of the year on the latest flagship Tab S9, and especially on the Ultra models. While we have seen $150 price drops on the Samsung Tab S9 Ultra a number of times this year, you can in fact score that deal at Best Buy right now, Samsung is taking things up a notch in the fall Discover sale. You’ll find straight $250 discounts on the entry-level 256GB model and the 512GB model. Scope out the details below.

Discover Samsung Fall Tab S9 deals:

Discover Samsung Fall sale: Samsung Galaxy Flip/Fold 6 up to $1,320 off, FREE storage upgrades, $300 Samsung credits

The Discover Samsung Fall sale is now live in the early access phase with deep deals on Galaxy Buds 3 and Pro, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, and more. But the deals are also carrying over to Samsung’s latest handsets as well. You’re looking at up to $1,320 in savings here across the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ as well as the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 by way of FREE storage upgrades on the 512GB models and as much as $1,200 in enhanced trade-in values – that’s a ton of potential credit here. Again, this is the early access sale, so you’ll need to hit the links on this post to see the full promotional offers come available to you (or so we have been told).

Galaxy Z Flip 6 $1,100 (Reg. $1,220) Free storage upgrade to 512GB + Up to $650 Enhanced Trade In

(Reg. $1,220) Galaxy Z Fold 6 $1,900 (Reg. $2,020) Free storage upgrade to 512GB + Up to $1200 Enhanced Trade In Plus $300 Samsung credit

(Reg. $2,020) Galaxy S24 Ultra from $1,250 (Reg. $1,420) Free storage upgrade to 512GB + Up to $700 Enhanced Trade In

(Reg. $1,420) Galaxy S24+ $1,000 (Reg. $1,200) Free storage upgrade to 512GB + Up to $600 Enhanced Trade In

(Reg. $1,200)

Score the new OnePlus Pad 2 tablet with a FREE pair of $100 OnePlus Buds 3 at $500 ($150 off)

OnePlus is stepping in today with another solid offer on its latest tablet. The official site has now dropped the price on its new OnePlus Pad 2 down to $499.99 shipped from the regular $550 you’ll find at retailers like Amazon right now – it has yet to see any significant price drops there. But to sweeten the deal even more, quite a lot more in fact, you will also score a FREE set of OnePlus Buds 3 with your purchase today. So that’s $50 with a FREE set of $100 buds for a total savings of $150 today. Last time we featured a deal on the OnePlus Pad 2 it was at the same $450 but with a free folio case, which is arguably not quite as good as today’s earbuds offer.

OnePlus Open foldable smartphone returns to $1,300 low with $400 in savings

While we did recently feature a very notable deal on the more pricey upgraded 1TB model, Amazon is now offering one of its best prices ever on the 16GB/512GB OnePlus Open foldable down at $1,299.99 shipped. This deal is also available directly from OnePlus. You’re looking at a regularly $1,700 smartphone that is now seeing a straight up $400 cash discount. This is matching the Prime Day offer we spotted back in July on the most affordable OnePlus Open configuration to deliver a deal on par with the best we have tracked since its debuted in 2023.

First deal strikes Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite at $1,000 ($200 off)

We just spotted a deal that drops Acer’s Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC to $999.99 shipped at Best Buy. This is one of the new Copilot+ PCs that debuted earlier this year alongside other new laptops powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chip, and this one carries a $1,200 price tag. Today’s deal offers our very first chance to save on this new Copilot+ PC, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it.

Ultra-affordable unlocked Samsung Galaxy A25 smartphone back to $230 Amazon all-time low

Update: The deal below is back once again for folks looking for a casual smartphone or something for the kids. Details below in the original post.

The Amazon all-time low pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G has returned. Something for the kids, perhaps just as a spare, or otherwise, Amazon has now knocked the unlocked Galaxy A25 down to $229.99 shipped. This is a regularly $300 Android handset that still fetches as much directly from Samsung. Today’s $70 price drop undercuts our previous mention by $20 to deliver a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest straight up cash discount we have tracked since release in the US earlier this year.

New Pixel 9 Case releases

How to get the best deal on new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with PU leather case and ANC from $127.50

The new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 were officially released a few days ago as the brand’s latest flagship wireless earbuds. A complete rundown of the specs and features can be found over on right here, of course, but let’s take a look at how to score the best possible price on the new buds right now. As we mentioned previously, the brand is offering a nice little launch deal on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, dropping the price from the regular $180 down to $149.99 shipped in both the Midnight and Lunar Radiance colorways. Nice! But we can bring the price down even lower than that.

Firstly, students with verifiable credentials can knock the price down an additional 15% right now as well for a total at $127.50. Head over to the listing page right here and click on the “get extra 15% off with student discounts. Coupons cannot be combined. Verify now” link.

Now not everyone is going to be able to score the student discount, but we can drop the price under $150 anyway. OnePlus is also offering folks a chance to claim an additional $20 coupon from within the OnePlus app right now. Simply navigate to the listing page right here and click on the “Claim an exclusive $20 OFF coupon in OnePlus Store App. View in App” link.

