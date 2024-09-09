 Skip to main content

Galaxy S25 Ultra reportedly gets an overdue camera upgrade, smaller design

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 9 2024 - 9:15 am PT
According to new rumors, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra will be getting a very overdue camera upgrade while also being smaller than past Ultra models.

Samsung’s Galaxy Ultra series has always been about throwing the biggest and best specs at the company’s flagship. That often consists of huge numbers in the camera department, with the past couple of generations including 200MP main cameras.

According to Ice Universe, the main camera on Galaxy S25 Ultra won’t be changing, but the ultrawide will. The device will apparently swap out the 12MP sensor that’s been used with an ultrawide lens for years for a new 50MP sensor, putting it more in line with competing devices from OnePlus and Google. The new ultrawide is apparently using an ISOCELL JN3 sensor.

Beyond that, the camera array on Galaxy S25 Ultra will consist of the 200MP ISOCELL HP9, a 10MP Sony sensor for 3x telephoto, and a 50MP Sony sensor for 5x telephoto.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra itself will also apparently be smaller, Ice says.

Where Galaxy S24 Ultra measured 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6 mm, the S25 Ultra will apparently be smaller in every dimension at 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm. It’s likely this means the screen could be a little smaller too, as Samsung doesn’t have much bezel to get rid of around the existing 6.8-inch display.

More Galaxy S25 series leaks are likely to come out soon as Samsung’s launch approaches towards the start of next year.

More on Samsung Galaxy S25:

