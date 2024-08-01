Samsung says Galaxy S25 will have ‘top-of-the-line’ camera and display

According to Samsung, the Galaxy S25 will bring some possibly-big updates to the display and camera, of course accompanied by more of a focus on AI.

In Samsung’s latest earnings call, as transcribed by Seeking Alpha, the company’s VP of Mobile Experience, Daniel Araujo, explicitly teased new information about the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. This was in response to a question about Samsung’s plans for AI in future smartphones.

Araujo recapped Samsung’s efforts to bring AI to its mobile products, including Galaxy AI features that first debuted in the Galaxy S24 series, expanded with new foldables, and are also coming to wearables as well. Araujo also says that Samsung will “stay ahead of evolving AI technology trends.”

But, alongside all of that, it was also mentioned that Samsung will continue to improve its hardware.

It’s explained that the Galaxy S25 in particular will see “top-of-the-line upgrades” around its display and cameras, as well as using “industry-best” chips and memory to enhance the performance of AI features.

…we’ll continue to enhance key experiences as well upgrade hardware so that we can offer top performance. For camera and display specs in particular, where we’ve been leading, the S25 at launch will have top-of-the-line upgrades. And we’re also preparing industry-best APs and memory to boost AI performance and offer an overall premium experience.

There’s no word on what display and camera upgrades might be coming on the Galaxy S25, but we do know that Samsung is likely going to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, as well as its own 3nm Exynos 2500 within the Galaxy S25 series.

Camera upgrades in particular are key for Samsung with its next generation. While Samsung’s hardware is solid for cameras, many have taken issue with the company’s software and processing, something we took issue with in our Galaxy S24 Ultra review earlier this year.

