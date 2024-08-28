 Skip to main content

Samsung’s redesigned Galaxy S25 Ultra might look less like a Galaxy Note [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 28 2024 - 8:15 am PT
3 Comments

Samsung is probably a few months away from the launch of the Galaxy S25 series, but the Ultra model this year is rumored to bring some rather big changes in design. Now, we’re getting a better idea of what the Galaxy S25 Ultra will look like.

Ice Universe, a fairly reliable source for Samsung’s plans, shared images on Weibo that are meant to depict the front of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Like this year’s flagship, it has a flat display with slim bezels, but a couple of key changes. For one, the side rails look even flatter than the S24 Ultra (though this could just be chalked up to the render itself).

The bigger change, though, are the rounded corners for the display.

Apparently, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will move away from the Galaxy Note’s iconic squared off design towards something closer to the rest of Samsung’s Galaxy S releases. The rounded corners here have a very tight radius, especially compared to the likes of the Pixel 9 series, and are fairly similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung embraced the Galaxy S look in the first couple of generations of its “Ultra” series, but opted to go with something more familiar to Galaxy Note users starting with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the first to adopt the S Pen silo from that beloved series. Subsequent generations have had those same squared-off corners despite the rest of the lineup leaning further into rounded designs.

As for the back of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, that design is said to still be unfinished. It’s unclear if it will look any different, but Samsung is certainly due for a change after using the exact same look on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S23 Ultra, and S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch early next year.

More on Samsung Galaxy S25:

Ben Schoon

