Report: Galaxy S25 series uses only Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, foldables may get Exynos

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 2 2024 - 5:55 am PT
According to a new report, Samsung might be settling on going all-in on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, a return to a trend the Galaxy S23 had started.

Samsung has long used chips from Qualcomm alongside its own Exynos chipsets in Galaxy devices, usually using Snapdragon in flagships in the United States while opting for Exynos in other markets around the globe. In 2023, the company pivoted away from the dual-chip strategy, instead using Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 across the entire Galaxy S23 series globally. But a year later, the Galaxy S24 series reversed course.

Now, it sounds like Samsung plans to return to an all-Snapdragon strategy.

Hankyung Korea Market reports that Samsung will use exclusively Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chips across the Galaxy S25 series, with AI tasks being a key reason for the decision.

Prior to this, reports were mixed on what Samsung had planned. Originally, the company was supposed to launch a special chip made only for Galaxy flagships which is now not happening. It was then rumored that a 3nm Exynos chip would be used on these upcoming devices, and there was even word that Samsung was considering MediaTek chips.

However, Samsung might change up its strategy for foldables, with the next batch of Galaxy Z devices potentially coming with Exynos 2500 later in 2025. That’d be a huge shift, as all Galaxy foldables to date have shipped with Qualcomm chips.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series in January, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will officially debut in October.

