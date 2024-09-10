Galaxy S25 Ultra renders show fully flat sides, smaller dimensions

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra have now been shared, giving a glimpse of the upcoming flagship Android phone – with some minimal changes to the recipe.

Shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer, AKA @OnLeaks, and published at Android Headlines, the updated Galaxy S25 Ultra looks like it will finally sport flat side rails for the first time. This would match the regular Galaxy S24 and S24+, which have flat rails. The Galaxy S24 Ultra does have flat top and bottom rails but very soft curves on the left and right edges.

According to the renders, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is going to share the same core DNA as the Pixel 9 Pro XL. It is also set to come in lighter than the previous generation at 219g, which is a substantial chassis shaving from 232g. The reason for this appears to be the smaller dimensions on all sides.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will measure in at 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm versus the Galaxy S24 Ultra which measures 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6mm. It will, however, come with the same 6.8-inch display, which hints at even smaller bezels on the upcoming Galaxy flagship once again.

You can also see a familiar camera layout, however according to UniverseIce, there are some discrepancies in the images. The exact camera layout may look slightly different to the layout pictured. He also hints at some other changes to the “bezel and middle frame” which will look different in the final product.

While it’s not entirely clear from the images, the Galaxy S25 Ultra renders do not appear to have a dedicated SIM tray section. This could be an overlooked aspect of these 3D CAD-based renders, but it could also be a sign that Samsung might ditch the physical SIM slot in a similar manner to Apple with the iPhone 15 and 16 series. If this is not an error, an eSIM would be required for mobile data connections.

A previous leak suggests that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is going to get some camera upgrades including an improved 50MP ultrawide lens, plus enhancements to the telephoto lens system. As for a launch window, it’s speculated that we’ll see the next Galaxy hardware in the first few weeks of 2025.

