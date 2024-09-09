Galaxy Tab S10 leaks reveal pricing, ‘AI Key’ on keyboard

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series is right around the corner and, ahead of the official reveal, new details reveal pricing and more focus on AI.

High-end Android tablets are a rarity nowadays, but Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S series has been pumping out solid options for a while. The Galaxy Tab S10 series is said to follow in those footsteps, even having the same basic hardware design, while also retaining a similar cost.

According to Roland Quandt of WinFuture, Galaxy Tab S10+ will start at $999 for a 256GB model, the same price as the existing Galaxy Tab S9+. The 512GB model would then cost $1,119. There’s no word here on the Ultra, and it’s rumored that a base Galaxy Tab S10 isn’t coming at all.

SpillSomeBeans helps to confirm there’s no base model, with a list of leaked prices from Switzerland revealing a 1TB storage option for the Ultra. Prices in Switzerland are going up slightly, according to the leak.

Meanwhile, in a separate report, WinFuture reveals one of the changes Samsung has made.

Apparently, Galaxy Tab S10 will include an updated physical keyboard that has a dedicated “AI Key.” The functionality of this key is unclear, but it would apparently be placed where existing keyboard accessories often place a language switcher. It’d be fairly similar to where the Copilot Key is on newer Windows laptops.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S10 series soon, potentially in October.

