Galaxy Tab S10 leaks reveal pricing, ‘AI Key’ on keyboard

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 9 2024 - 1:22 pm PT
0 Comments

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series is right around the corner and, ahead of the official reveal, new details reveal pricing and more focus on AI.

High-end Android tablets are a rarity nowadays, but Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S series has been pumping out solid options for a while. The Galaxy Tab S10 series is said to follow in those footsteps, even having the same basic hardware design, while also retaining a similar cost.

According to Roland Quandt of WinFuture, Galaxy Tab S10+ will start at $999 for a 256GB model, the same price as the existing Galaxy Tab S9+. The 512GB model would then cost $1,119. There’s no word here on the Ultra, and it’s rumored that a base Galaxy Tab S10 isn’t coming at all.

SpillSomeBeans helps to confirm there’s no base model, with a list of leaked prices from Switzerland revealing a 1TB storage option for the Ultra. Prices in Switzerland are going up slightly, according to the leak.

Meanwhile, in a separate report, WinFuture reveals one of the changes Samsung has made.

Apparently, Galaxy Tab S10 will include an updated physical keyboard that has a dedicated “AI Key.” The functionality of this key is unclear, but it would apparently be placed where existing keyboard accessories often place a language switcher. It’d be fairly similar to where the Copilot Key is on newer Windows laptops.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S10 series soon, potentially in October.

