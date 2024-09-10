A better look at the Pixel 9 Pro vapor chamber

At Made by Google 2024, Google provided a brief glance (as seen above) of the vapor chamber on the Pixel 9 Pro series, and we now have a better look at it.
Below is the full render (swipe for the video) that was briefly shown onstage from a distance. It roughly illustrates heat being dispersed away from the main chip.
This x-ray — of sorts — view shows Tensor G4 in relation to other components, like the camera bar, on the motherboard, which is dual-sided. The top of this chip faces the mid-plate of the phone, with it resting on a square of thermal foam.
Source: JerryRigEverything
Underneath that is the copper — in material and color — vapor chamber, which is pretty thin in the grand scheme.
Source: iFixit
In the iFixit teardown, you see a rectangular-esque cutout when the vapor chamber is dislodged.
The vapor chamber is available on the Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold. On the Pixel 9, there are multiple layers of graphite film (shown below).
Source: PBKreviews
