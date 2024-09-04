Pixel 9 can’t use wired charging with Battery Share active, no Fold support

Google has changed how Battery Share, the company’s implementation of reverse wireless charging, works on the Pixel 9, no longer allowing it to function while the phone is being charged over a wire.

Reverse wireless charging is a handy tool for topping off accessories or lending some of your phone’s battery to another in a pinch, even without a cable. However, one of its best use cases was to charge something like a pair of earbuds while your phone was already charging over a wire. In fact, Google Pixel phones would turn on the feature when the device was first plugged in.

But, strangely, Google has removed this ability from Pixel 9.

Battery Share itself still works on the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL. But, as Android Police notes, Google has disabled the ability to use the feature when your device is using a wired charger. Google confirms this on a support page, but there’s no reasoning given for the change. Previous Pixel phones with the feature can still use Battery Share while charging over a wire.

Google also confirms that, like the first-generation Pixel Fold, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold can’t use Battery Share at all. This would be tough on Google’s new foldable anyway, given the unexpected coil placement.

Battery Share is not available on Pixel 6a, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Will this affect how you use Battery Share on the Pixel 9 series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

