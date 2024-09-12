 Skip to main content

Android 15 QPR1 redesigns the Settings app

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 12 2024 - 11:26 am PT
3 Comments

Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 redesigns the Settings app with some Material You tweaks and better organization.

There’s a much taller pill-shaped search bar at the top. Like before, it remains docked as you scroll down, but there’s no longer a header with your profile image in the top-right corner. Each item is placed in a card that’s more visually distinct.

The big change is how the Android 15 Settings redesign groups together related preferences with a physical gap between them. 

  • Google
  • Network & internet, Connected devices 
  • Apps, Notifications, Sound & vibration, Display & touch, Wallpaper & style
  • Storage, Back up or copy data, Battery, System, About phone
  • Security & privacy, Location, Passwords, passkeys & accounts, Digital Wellbeing & parental controls, Safety & emergency
  • Accessibility, Tips & support 

This makes the list easier to digest, though it does break muscle memory. For example, System and About phone are now in the middle instead of the very bottom. Otherwise, the groupings make thematic sense.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android 15

Android 15
Android 15 Beta

Android 15 Beta

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications