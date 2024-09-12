Android 15 QPR1 redesigns the Settings app

Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 redesigns the Settings app with some Material You tweaks and better organization.

There’s a much taller pill-shaped search bar at the top. Like before, it remains docked as you scroll down, but there’s no longer a header with your profile image in the top-right corner. Each item is placed in a card that’s more visually distinct.

The big change is how the Android 15 Settings redesign groups together related preferences with a physical gap between them.

Google

Network & internet, Connected devices

Apps, Notifications, Sound & vibration, Display & touch, Wallpaper & style

Storage, Back up or copy data, Battery, System, About phone

Security & privacy, Location, Passwords, passkeys & accounts, Digital Wellbeing & parental controls, Safety & emergency

Accessibility, Tips & support

This makes the list easier to digest, though it does break muscle memory. For example, System and About phone are now in the middle instead of the very bottom. Otherwise, the groupings make thematic sense.