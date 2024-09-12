Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 rolling out to Pixel

Ahead of the December launch, Google’s Android 15 QPR1 preview cycle continues today with Beta 2 for Pixel devices, including the entire Pixel 9 Pro series.

Quarterly Platform Releases deliver more significant changes compared to monthly bug fixes. They’re ideal for bigger UI tweaks and new features that don’t warrant waiting for the next major Android version.

Historically, QPRs are relatively stable and launch as betas rather than developer previews. Google officially says they are “suitable for general use,” with Android 15 QPR1 launching in December.

Developer- and user-reported issues

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the system to over-report GPS battery usage. (Issue #354135496)

Fixed an issue that prevented the 80% device charge limit from being disabled. (Issue #363170385)

Fixed an issue that prevented passwords from being managed through Google Password Manager. (Issue #361846097)

Fixed an issue that caused the Google Maps app to crash. (Issue #364843770)

Fixed an issue that interrupted Bluetooth connectivity on some devices. (Issue #362156070)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused NFC-based payments to fail. (Issue #363914347)

Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause a device to restart unexpectedly. (Issue #363109091)

Fixed an issue where Now Playing didn’t appear on the lock screen while running. (Issue #361709269)

Fixed an issue in the Pixel Tips app that prevented the Satellite SOS demo from launching. (Issue #362061150)

Other resolved issues

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, performance, connectivity, and interactivity.

Bluetooth resolved issues

Made AIDL changes to support LE Audio multi-codec, including extensions for vendor codecs.

Fixed a bug of ScanRecord.getManufacturerSpecificData() to return merged multiple Manufacturer Specific Data instead of only returning the first Manufacturer Specific Data.

to return merged multiple Manufacturer Specific Data instead of only returning the first Manufacturer Specific Data. Fixed an issue where the phone gets stuck in an incorrect state when the remote device does RFCOMM Disconnection during Codec Negotiation while the phone is already having an active connection with a different device.

Fixed an issue where subsequent connection attempts failed locally after an outgoing HFP connection attempt was discarded.

Fixed an issue where the first paired device lost audio focus when a second device was paired and reconnected.

Fixed an issue where some headsets couldn’t pair using Fast Pair due to a race condition where the Bluetooth stack incorrectly treats a LE-ACL disconnection during classic pairing as a pairing failure.

The Android Beta Feedback app is available on Pixel to submit problems. You can access it from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker, while the Android Beta community is on Reddit.

Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 (AP41.240823.009) with the September 2024 security patch is available for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, as well as the Android Emulator.

Most people will be installing via the Android Beta Program, but you can also flash or sideload.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 9 Pro XL: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 9 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 9: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 8a: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 8 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 8: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel Fold: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel Tablet: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 7a: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 7 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 7: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6a: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6: Factory Image — OTA