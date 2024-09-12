 Skip to main content

Android 15 QPR1: New screen recording & Cast chips let you avoid notifications

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 12 2024 - 12:01 pm PT
Google is modernizing the UI for screen recording and Casting in Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 with a prominent chip indicator leveraged.

Instead of the screen recording indicator appearing at the right with the other status bar icons, it’s now a chip — like when on a phone call — at the left in Android 15 QPR1.

Previous:

You get a 3-second countdown before the red pill-shaped container expands with an icon and stopwatch, which was previously not visible unless you went to notifications.

In fact, you can now “Stop recording” by tapping the pill with a dialog box appearing — with a nice animation — to confirm or cancel. Previously, you had to first open the notification shade, thus revealing any alerts if you didn’t trim the video before sharing. That said, a notification still appears in the shade to stop the traditional way or by tapping the Quick Settings Tile.

Android 15 QPR1:

Android 15 screen recording
Android 15 screen recording
Android 15 screen recording

When Casting, you previously got two Cast alerts (white notification + red status bar icon).

Previous:

Like screen recording, the new Cast chip next to the time also features a stopwatch.

Android 15 QPR1:

Android 15 screen recording
Android 15 screen recording

More on Android 15 QPR1:

Android 15

Android 15 Beta

