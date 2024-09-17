Google Photos now lets you flip your photos and videos horizontally

As the biggest gallery app on the platform, it’s actually shocking that Google Photos is only now gaining the ability to flip photos and videos horizontally.

While Google is intent on adding mountains of AI-powered controls, simple options like this shouldn’t be neglected. The ability to flip or mirror your content has been available on Samsung Gallery and other third-party gallery apps for a long time and was a glaring omission from Google Photos, but it appears this option is now rolling out.

The option has been hitting devices widely per a Reddit thread on the Google Pixel subreddit (h/t Android Police) and is now available as an extra “Flip” or “Mirror” toggle within the “Crop” section of the Photos app. Previously, this section offered tools to rotate, resize, scale, and crop your photos and videos. You can then save a copy as this is non-destructive, allowing you to revert back to the original or delete if you see fit.

While mirroring your photo and video content is a welcome addition to Google Photos, it’s not something most people would ever find utility in. This is still a niche control that only allows for the 90-degree reflection. You will need to use the flip tool, then rotate to achieve a vertical mirror effect as this only work for horizontal adjustments.

If you update to the latest version of Google Photos, you might not immediately see the “Flip”/”Mirror” control on your device. We believe this is a server-side update as several of our test devices lack the option despite being on the most recent public Play Store release of Photos.

More on Google Photos: