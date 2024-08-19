Zoom Enhance rolling out to Pixel 8 Pro with Google Photos update

As announced last week, Zoom Enhance in Google Photos is now available on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Once available, editing an image in Google Photos and heading to the Tools tab reveals the new “Zoom enhance” capability alongside Magic eraser, Unblur, Portrait blur, etc. Google says this feature “is in its early stages and may generate unexpected or inaccurate results.” Suggestions include:

You can try cropping different areas to see different generated details.

After enhancing, pinch to zoom to see details. Tap & hold to compare with original.

You zoom in and pan to the desired area and then tap “Enhance details.” “Enhancing… takes a few seconds and has an almost real-time animation, with Zoom Enhance working entirely on-device (in Airplane Mode) as long as what you’re enhancing is stored locally.

You can leave feedback from the corner, with Google noting how it will “improve Zoom Enhance for everyone.” You can reset or “Save copy.”

In the example below, “NO TRESPASSING” is indeed sharper, but the bottom text is still not that readable.

We’re seeing this with version 6.95 of Google Photos on the Pixel 8 Pro. Force stop the app if you don’t see Zoom Enhance initially.

Zoom Enhance will also be available on the Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro X, and 9 Pro Fold. For more examples, check out this gallery.

More on Google Photos: