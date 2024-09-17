 Skip to main content

Here’s all gym equipment Pixel Watch 3 will share heart rate data with

The Google Pixel Watch 3 has a neat function that will let you pair with gym and fitness equipment to share real-time heart rate data to give you a better idea of your workout progress. Here’s every brand of gym equipment it’ll work with.

Google has an official list of gym equipment to which you can pair your Pixel Watch 3 and get real-time heart rate data – with some other visible metrics. The following equipment will let you pair your watch with the machine and, you will see the heart rate data on the display of the unit alongside other applicable metrics:

  • Peloton Bikes, Treads and Rows
  • Concept 2 (with latest firmware version only)
  • Echelon
  • Hydrow 
  • iFit (NordicTrack)
  • Matrix
  • Schwinn 
  • Spinning
  • Strava
  • Tonal
  • Wahoo
  • Zwift

The latest supported list even includes a number of gym equipment manufacturers that will not work with the Pixel Watch 3. These are listed as follows:

  • Garmin
  • Life Fitness
  • TechnoGym*

Contrary to the support list, thanks to a friend of the site, Michael Brown (@michaelbtech), we’ve found that TechnoGym equipment is, in fact, compatible despite Google stating that Pixel Watch 3 is “not compatible” with the brand’s fitness hardware – which you can see below:

Post by @michaelbtech
View on Threads

This could be an issue that only affects specific equipment from those listed manufacturers. However, Google does note that additional “devices and apps will be added” will be added in future.

Pairing is simple. From the homescreen or watch face, swipe down to access the Quick Settings panel. Tap the “Connected Fitness” icon then tap “Connect.”

The gym equipment or machine will have instructions on how to pair with your Pixel Watch 3. Follow this process and accept the pairing request for your smartwatch. You may even be able to save this connection for future quick connections.

