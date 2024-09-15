I have a love-hate relationship with the 45mm Pixel Watch 3

After two generations focused on a smaller size, the Pixel Watch 3 finally introduces a larger 45mm size into the picture, and I can’t quite decide how I feel about it.

Earlier this week we went live with our review of the Pixel Watch 3 series, covering our time with both the 41mm size and the new, larger 45mm option. Both sizes are wonderful, to put it succinctly, but choosing between them is not easy.

I spent most of my time reviewing the Pixel Watch 3 with the 45mm size, the first “big” smartwatch I’ve worn for an extended period of time since the OnePlus Watch 2 earlier this year. And, despite how I felt about previous “big” smartwatches like the OnePlus Watch 2 and the Galaxy Watch 7, the larger Pixel Watch 3 didn’t bring the same reaction. Weirdly, I was fine with the size immediately, despite so strongly disliking the larger sizes of those other smartwatches.

Over the past couple of years I’ve almost exclusively leaned towards smaller smartwatches, pretty much since I started using the original Pixel Watch. It was the combination of Fitbit and clean Wear OS experience that made me give that smaller size a shot, but I quickly fell in love with it and came to prefer it.

So when I started using the 45mm Pixel Watch 3, I expected to finish up the review, switch back to the 41mm model, and call it a day. Yet, I can’t escape the allure of that larger model.

Something about Google’s hardware manages to strike a chord in this larger size. It doesn’t feel as annoyingly large as other smartwatches, but still provides the same benefits. I loved the complete lack of any worry with the battery life – not that the 41mm Pixel Watch 3, or the Pixel Watch 2 for that matter, have a problem with battery anymore – and the added screen space felt really nice for apps like Google Home and even just simple messages.

Yet, at the same time, I find myself appreciating the footprint of the 41mm size as I have all along, and the slimmer bezels do make an appreciable difference in usability.

The real kicker for me is the band situation.

The 45mm Pixel Watch 3 has effectively reset Google’s whole band debacle. Third-party options are even more scarce thanks to the updated connector that only works on the larger size, and previous band options are no longer available either. As someone who’s been using a Pixel Watch since the beginning and built up a collection of bands over the past two years, it’d cost me hundreds to rebuild my collection, and plenty of options won’t be available for the larger size at all.

That’s the main thing about the larger Pixel Watch 3 that I hate. I want to use it, but I don’t want to give up the many bands I’ve collected.

If the Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) is the size you’ve been waiting for, it’s perfect. But for existing owners like myself, it’s a weird dilemma. Give up what you’ve been used to, what you’ve built a collection around, for something that’s better in a few ways, but fundamentally so similar? It’s a hard call!

What do you think? Which Pixel Watch 3, if any, are you using?

