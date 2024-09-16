Pixel Watch 3 trade-in values plummet, only $35 for first-generation

If you were hoping to pick up a Pixel Watch 3 and score a discount by trading in an older model, trade-in values have unfortunately dried up as launch boosts have disappeared.

The Pixel Watch 3 is Google’s best smartwatch to date, and a solid upgrade for those using the first generation. Initially, Google had some solid trade-in values on the Google Store towards Pixel Watch 3, offering $120 (or more) for the original Pixel Watch and $240 for the Pixel Watch 2.

Quietly, though, Google Store trade-in values towards Pixel Watch 3 have dropped off of a cliff.

While the Google Store still touts “up to $350” in trade-in value, everything has dropped considerably in the past few days. Most notably, the original Pixel Watch has dropped from over $120 to a mere $35 trade-in, while the Pixel Watch 2 now gets just $120 towards a Pixel Watch 3.

Values on other smartwatches also seem to have dropped, with most Apple Watch models getting around $150 or less (only the Apple Watch Ultra 2 gets the full $350), and Samsung smartwatches maxing out at just over $100. Fitbit smartwatches are also worth a mere $30 in trade-in value towards a Pixel Watch 3.

Trade-in value towards Pixel Watch 3

9/16 Google Pixel Watch $35 Google Pixel Watch 2 $120 Apple Watch Ultra 2 $350 Apple Watch Ultra $100 Apple Watch Series 9 $155 Apple Watch Series 8 $100 Galaxy Watch 6 Classic $115 Galaxy Watch 4 $30 Fitbit Versa 4 $30

Notably, these values do not change whether you’re looking to buy the 41mm variant or the new 45mm size.

Google occasionally boosts trade-in values through its Store, as is currently the case with the Pixel 9 series, but pre-orders and around the launch of a new product is usually when you’ll find the best values.

Trade-in values at Best Buy are no better, with a mere $20 for the first-gen Pixel Watch and $65 for Pixel Watch 2. Amazon is not accepting trade-ins at all.

