These new trackers for Android’s Find My Device network might have the most clever hardware yet

Android’s Find My Device network is still finding its bearings, but some new hardware seems to be on the way, with a set of new trackers from “Rolling Square” promising compelling hardware that includes a siren and a glow-in-the-dark design.

Shipping later this year, the “AirCard Pro” and “AirNotch Pro” from Rolling Square are card-style and tag-style trackers designed to work with both the Apple Find My network as well as Android’s Find My Device network. The two trackers both have designs that are somewhat reminiscent of Nothing, with transparent elements throughout.

The “AirNotch Pro” has a form factor similar to Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 2 and the Pebblebee Clip, with two main standouts on a hardware level. For one, the tracker has some elements that glow in the dark, potentially making it a bit easier to find your keys in a dark room without added noise. It also has two speakers for “omnidirectional sound” that Rolling Square says are the loudest in the category (though no measurement is provided). The tracker also runs on replacement coin-cell batteries that last 20 months and has an IP68 water/dust resistance rating.

The “AirCard Pro,” meanwhile, is a tracker similar in size to a credit card. It’s just 2.2mm thin and charges wirelessly with Qi chargers, lasting 14 months on a charge. The tracker further has a QR code printed on it which links to a “Digital ID” that you can customize with your information, should the tracker be found by someone.

Both trackers will be sold for $39.90 when they launch in December, but early sales are down to $29. Neither has UWB.

What’s the catch? For now, pre-orders are largely being taken through Kickstarter. Normally there would be a bigger grain of salt included with a product launching on Kickstarter, but these products have already raised over $210,000, approaching 10x the initial $22,000 funding goal. On top of that, they’re also being sold for pre-order through Rolling Square’s website.

More on Find My Device:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram