Google TV adds several more free channels including The Bob Ross Channel

Google TV’s library of free channels continues to grow, this week adding several more options including The Bob Ross Channel.

Available now to Google TV devices such as Chromecast, seven more channels can be streamed directly through the homescreen or via the Freeplay app experience.

The latest additions, which bring Google TV’s total number of built-in free channels to 157, include:

The Bob Ross Channel

Comedy Dynamics

Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan

Dazn Ringside

Dazn Women’s Football

Dove Channel

The Hill TV

This latest batch comes barely a week after we reported on Google TV adding over a dozen other channels, hitting a total of 150.

Google TV initially started with around 80 channels when it launched this functionality back in 2023, though it supports hundreds more through partners such as Plex and Tubi which are also integrated into the homescreen’s “Live” tab.

These free channels remain available only in the United States, with no word on an international expansion.

