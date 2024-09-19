 Skip to main content

Google TV adds several more free channels including The Bob Ross Channel

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 19 2024 - 5:22 am PT
2 Comments

Google TV’s library of free channels continues to grow, this week adding several more options including The Bob Ross Channel.

Available now to Google TV devices such as Chromecast, seven more channels can be streamed directly through the homescreen or via the Freeplay app experience.

The latest additions, which bring Google TV’s total number of built-in free channels to 157, include:

  • The Bob Ross Channel
  • Comedy Dynamics
  • Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan
  • Dazn Ringside
  • Dazn Women’s Football
  • Dove Channel
  • The Hill TV

This latest batch comes barely a week after we reported on Google TV adding over a dozen other channels, hitting a total of 150.

Google TV initially started with around 80 channels when it launched this functionality back in 2023, though it supports hundreds more through partners such as Plex and Tubi which are also integrated into the homescreen’s “Live” tab.

These free channels remain available only in the United States, with no word on an international expansion.

More on Google TV:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google TV

Google TV

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications