Yes, Google is still bringing Android 14 to Chromecast with Google TV

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 16 2024 - 7:55 am PT
Despite killing the lineup off follow the launch of the Google TV Streamer, Google has confirmed it still has plans to bring Android 14 to the Chromecast.

The Chromecast with Google TV is on its deathbed, with Google continuing to sell the product until its inventory runs dry, whenever that may be. But the company is still going to support the pair of streaming devices (4K and HD) through software for the foreseeable future. Google previously said it would “continue to support all existing Chromecast devices with ongoing updates.”

This includes the Android 14 update that’s been mentioned in the past.

A Google TV product manager confirmed to Android Authority that Android 14 will still come to the Chromecast with Google TV, eventually. There’s no timeline for this yet beyond “later this year,” which we spotted back in May prior to Google’s announcement that the lineup would come to an end. The update will come without support for Thread, though, as the dongle lacks the needed hardware that’s found in the Google TV Streamer.

We’ll be curious to see when Google rolls out this update and how the 4-year-old Chromecast with Google TV (4K) handles it. But, still, with those devices going by the wayside, it’s great to hear that Google is still planning such a major update.

