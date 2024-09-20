Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has the lowest charging speed of the series

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a stunning piece of hardware, but it has a few downsides compared to Google’s other new phones, including its charging speed, which is the slowest of the bunch.

Pixel 9 Pro XL saw Google’s biggest wired charging speed upgrade in years when it launched, being able to draw 37W from the wall for speedy fill-ups. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are also faster than past models at 27W over a wire.

But the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is quite a bit slower, Google has now confirmed.

Speaking to 9to5Google, Google has confirmed that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is limited to a max charging rate of 21W over a wired cable. That’s based on the 45W charger Google now sells, but in theory should apply to whatever adequately powerful charger you’re using. That aligns with the speeds we’ve been seeing in testing, too.

This slower charging speed leaves the Pixel 9 Pro Fold as the slowest of Google’s current flagships, despite being the most expensive. With a 4,650 mAh battery, though, it only charges marginally slower than the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, both of which have 4,700 mAh batteries. The Pixel 8a, Google’s most affordable device, charges still slower at a maximum of 18W.

The slower wired charging is also, unfortunately, combined with slower wireless charging.

As we reported late last month, the new Fold also doesn’t work with the Pixel Stand and, like its predecessor, is limited to a maximum Qi wireless charging speed of a mere 7.5W.

