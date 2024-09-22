Google TV Streamer already in stores around the world, gets unboxed 

For whatever reason, the Google TV Streamer is only available for pre-order in the US, though the September 24 launch date does refer to international availability. Ahead of Tuesday, some around the world have already been able to buy (and unbox) the Google TV Streamer.

Over the weekend, there have been reports of people seeing the Google TV Streamer in UK, German, and Canadian stores. In fact, some have already been able to purchase, take home, and set-up the devices.

There’s a day one software update, while one person reported 24 GB of available storage out of the 32 GB.

An unboxing shows the new Voice Remote and Google TV Streamer side-by-side. They’re almost the same length. In the box, it’s flanked by the USB adapter and USB-C to USB-A cable (1.8 M).

Each of those four pieces are placed in their own tray, with two outer ones bending (at a right angle) to fit into the box, which does not have an outer sleeve like the Pixel 9, Pixel Watch 3, and Nest Learning Thermostat. Everything is kept in the tray by a plastic cover.

A better shot of this comes from Google’s Plastic-Free Packaging Design Guide:

“An inbox component consisted of a hinged/foldable insert with a conformable “cover.” Ideally the cover material is thin, with good flexibility and tear resistance.”

“Evenly distributed product pressure via a thin fiber surface with significantly less material usage vs. two trays.”

“Allows the entire insert (or tray) to be removed as a unit with little to no risk of products falling out prematurely”