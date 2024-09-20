You can now order a Google TV Streamer in the UK through a third-party retailer

The Google TV Streamer has so far only been available in the United States, but eager buyers can now order the device in the UK through a retailer.

John Lewis, a retailer in the UK, has opened up orders for the Google TV Streamer in the country for the first time. As of now, the Google Store still does not accept orders for, or even list, the Google TV Streamer.

Through John Lewis, the Streamer can be purchased for £99 only in its “Porcelain” color variant. The “Hazel” option is a Google Store exclusive.

It also appears that John Lewis is shipping the set-top box immediately, though the actual release date is September 24. Some retailers in the US have also recently been spotted with stock on shelves, though users have been unable to actually buy the product thus far.

There’s no word just yet on when the Google TV Streamer will be available for purchase through the Google Store in the UK and other countries.

