Android Auto voice commands are currently broken for Amazon Music

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 24 2024 - 7:44 am PT
1 Comment

Recent updates to Android Auto and Google Assistant appear to have broken support for voice commands with Amazon Music.

Android Auto users have reported over the past week that, suddenly, voice commands with Amazon Music simply do not work. If a request for music is made, the Assistant fails to successfully pass that command along to Amazon Music to start playing the music.

We’ve spotted reports of this across Google’s forums and Reddit, where users all report the same behavior. Voice commands just don’t work. Thankfully, though, the Amazon Music app itself on Android Auto still works, enabling users to start playback via the touchscreen. Alternatively, controls via your phone should still also work just fine. However, voice commands are traditionally the safest form of interaction while behind the wheel.

The issue is likely tied to Google Assistant, as one user reports the same behavior via their headphones.

If so, that’s not entirely surprising. Google Assistant continues to degrade, with often-used commands not functioning as expected. Recently, voice commands on Android Auto were broken in regards to sending messages and making phone calls due to an extended Assistant issue.

