Latest Android Auto update adds support for EVs that use Tesla’s NACS charger

Sep 19 2024
Google is rolling out an update for Android Auto that adds improved support for electric vehicles that use the NACS charging standard found at Tesla charging stations.

About a year ago, Android Auto added new settings that allow Google Maps to tailor the experience to electric vehicles using specific types of chargers. At launch, this new “Electric vehicle settings” menu supported J1772, CCS (Combo 1 and 2), Type 2, and CHAdeMO, but lacked the NACS standard that was expanding at the time.

Now, a new update is finally adding that support.

Android Auto 12.9.143804 is currently rolling out in beta with support for the NACS charger in EVs that are “non-Tesla,” as Tesla vehicles do not support Android Auto (at least not without a workaround).

With this added support, users can toggle on that their vehicle uses an NACS charger and more easily find charging stations through Google Maps. EVs using Android Automotive won’t be directly affected here, as charging settings are separate on that platform versus the phone-based Android Auto experience.

Just this week, GM approved an NACS adapter for its electric vehicles. This is one example where Google’s implementation of charging options on Android Auto is useful, as drivers can select both NACS, which they can use with the new adapter, as well as the CCS plug built into the vehicle.

Google is rolling out this latest Android Auto update now through the Play Store’s beta track, but it should expand to add users within the next couple of weeks.

Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

