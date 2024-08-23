 Skip to main content

Android Auto keeps asking ‘who do you want to call’ with no fix for voice commands yet

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 23 2024 - 10:15 am PT
2 Comments
Android Auto AI message summaries

Google’s Android Auto platform is incredibly useful, but it relies heavily on voice commands to safely assist you on the road, and for the past few weeks, key voice commands for calls and texts have been broken.

As we reported earlier this month, a bug in Android Auto left Google Assistant unable to make calls or send text messages through voice commands. When attempting to do so, Assistant just asks you to repeat the request over and over, ultimately not being able to complete the task.

The issue wasn’t very widespread at first, but has continued to occur for the past three weeks with plenty of users affected.

A growing list of affected Android Auto users on Google’s support forums report that the issue continues to plague their experience, with voice commands for calls or texts failing. Even in the cases where Android Auto displays a button to let you select the contact, some say that fails too.

This is obviously an extremely frustrating experience, but the unfortunate part is that, thus far, Google hasn’t offered a solution.

A member of the Android Auto team acknowledged the issue in early August, but there’s been no update from Google yet. And even with updates rolling out in the time since (Android Auto v12.7 just launched in beta), there’s been no progress for those affected.

If you’re still having this problem – or if it has resolved itself – let us know in the comments below.

More on Android Auto:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Assistant

Google Assistant

Assistant is Google's personal assistant that is…
Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android plat…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications