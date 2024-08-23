Android Auto keeps asking ‘who do you want to call’ with no fix for voice commands yet

Google’s Android Auto platform is incredibly useful, but it relies heavily on voice commands to safely assist you on the road, and for the past few weeks, key voice commands for calls and texts have been broken.

As we reported earlier this month, a bug in Android Auto left Google Assistant unable to make calls or send text messages through voice commands. When attempting to do so, Assistant just asks you to repeat the request over and over, ultimately not being able to complete the task.

The issue wasn’t very widespread at first, but has continued to occur for the past three weeks with plenty of users affected.

A growing list of affected Android Auto users on Google’s support forums report that the issue continues to plague their experience, with voice commands for calls or texts failing. Even in the cases where Android Auto displays a button to let you select the contact, some say that fails too.

This is obviously an extremely frustrating experience, but the unfortunate part is that, thus far, Google hasn’t offered a solution.

A member of the Android Auto team acknowledged the issue in early August, but there’s been no update from Google yet. And even with updates rolling out in the time since (Android Auto v12.7 just launched in beta), there’s been no progress for those affected.

If you’re still having this problem – or if it has resolved itself – let us know in the comments below.

