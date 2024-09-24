Gemini app coming to Google Workspace as LLMs boost Gmail security

To encourage business and enterprise use, Google is now letting paid Workspace tiers access the standalone Gemini app.

Google is making the standalone Gemini app available to millions of Workspace customers on the existing Business, Enterprise, or Frontline plans. However, the integrated Gemini side panel in Gmail, Drive, Docs, etc. will still require a separate Gemini for Workspace add-on.

Gemini.google.com features enterprise-grade security protections, with data, prompts, and generated responses not being used to train Gemini. Admins will be able to control whether Gemini stores prompts/responses and for how long.

Gemini for Workspace meets the SOC 1/2/3, ISO 27001, and ISO 27701 compliance standards, as well as HIPAA (for healthcare and life science customers) and GDPR.

With Gemini, you’re getting an enterprise-grade AI-powered assistant that can help you meet your compliance requirements today — something unavailable with similar solutions in the market.

Meanwhile, Google touts how large language models (LLMs) have resulted in one of the biggest improvements to Gmail security in its 20-year history. In recent months, Google has created a custom LLM trained on phishing, malware, and spam. It can spot abuse patterns and help deploy new protections.

Specifically, Gmail is blocking 20% more Gmail spam using LLMs and Google is able to review 1000x more user-reported spam incidents. Google considers this to be a dramatic improvement for Gmail’s 2.5 billion users.

On that front, Google Workspace is introducing a new Security Advisor tool that provides personalized insights and next steps for admins. Aimed at small businesses, it’s available in Google Admin and as an email to IT. Available for all Workspace Business edition (Business Starter, Standard, and Plus) customers, it also includes Gmail + Chrome Enhanced Safe Browsing, Gmail Security Sandbox, and other data protections.